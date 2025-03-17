Nashville Zoo Welcomes New Female Clouded Leopard

Nashville Zoo welcomed a new addition to its clouded leopard family with the birth of a female cub on February 25, 2025.

The cub, born to parents Niran and Ron, is the 44th clouded leopard born at the zoo since 1991.

Veterinary specialists are hand-rearing the cub, a practice recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan to improve survival rates. This approach minimizes risks from parental neglect or predation and helps cubs adapt to human care, easing stress and fostering early social bonds that contribute to future breeding success.

As part of Paws for a Cause, the Nashville Zoo is inviting the public to help name the cub while supporting conservation. Every dollar donated equals one vote, with all proceeds going to Save Vietnam’s Wildlife, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and protecting endangered species. Nashville Zoo will match all donations dollar for dollar.

The name that raises the most funds will be chosen, with voting open until April 12 at 10 p.m. CT. The winning name will be announced on April 13. A list of names and voting details can be found at nzoo.me/cub-naming.

