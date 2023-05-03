Nashville Zoo Welcomes Baby Red Ruffed Lemur

The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed a new red ruffed lemur!

The zoo’s 7-year-old red ruffed lemur, Phoebe, gave birth to her first infant, Penelope, on April 20, 2023.

Thirteen-day-old Penelope will remain in her inside habitat with mom until she is old enough to move to the lemurs’ outdoor habitat.

Since red ruffed lemurs are critically endangered in the wild, each birth is crucial to the survival of the species.

The Nashville Zoo will post updates to when zoo guest will be able to say hello in person to their newest addition.

