Nashville Zoo to Unveil New Leopard Forest Exhibit

Nashville Zoo is proud to announce the opening of its newest adventure, Leopard Forest, on Friday, June 20. The new habitat features critically endangered Amur leopards, colobus monkeys, De Brazza’s monkeys, klipspringers, and the return of the Zoo’s most iconic members – Masai giraffes. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on opening day at 9:30 a.m., and the first 2,000 visitors will receive a Leopard Forest bandana to commemorate the occasion.

Leopard Forest is located along the path to the existing Masai giraffe habitat and features four immersive exhibits with stunning views of large trees, vines, natural structures, and an impressive overhead bridge that allows visitors to be mere inches away from the rarest big cat in the world, the Amur leopard. The trees were transported from other areas of the Zoo, some weighing over 100,000 pounds, to recreate a forest environment that resembles these animals’ native habitat.

The exhibit’s design incorporates walkways that offer numerous viewing points for guests to observe the animals. Geometric steel sculptures by artist Matt Hill bring a modern touch to the environment, and a serpentine donor wall, made of mosaic tiles by artist Rhoda Kahler, honors the generosity of those who made this project possible. The signage focuses on modern ecotourism and conservation efforts in Africa, with the theme “Living in Balance” to highlight the importance of protecting the delicate ecosystems these animals call home.

“Leopard Forest is the first phase of our Africa expansion plans, showcasing habitats that house some of the world’s most impressive animals,” said Nashville Zoo President & CEO Rick Schwartz. “We hope visitors leave inspired and captivated by this beautiful immersive habitat.”

Nashville Zoo ensures education is at the forefront of all of its experiences by providing detailed and interactive interpretation on signs at each habitat. Throughout the habitat are coves that provide educational information about the animals and objects that visitors can feel to get a full sensory-learning experience. Leopard Forest’s opening allows visitors to see and learn about various animals that few ever see in their lifetime.

Leopard Forest creates conservation opportunities for more animals, allowing Nashville Zoo to expand its efforts in saving endangered species. Three out of the four new animals are on a Species Survival Plan, a program organized by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to maintain a healthy and self-sustaining captive population that is both genetically diverse and demographically stable. Additionally, Nashville Zoo will continue its commitment to protect a diverse array of species across Africa. The Zoo supports multiple conservation organizations working to safeguard the continent’s wildlife and habitats. These organizations include Save Giraffes Now, LEWA Wildlife Conservancy, GRACE Gorillas, Okapi Conservation Project, and International Rhino Foundation.

To celebrate the opening of Leopard Forest, Nashville Zoo is hosting a photo contest called “Seeing Spots Challenge.” The details of the challenge will be announced on May 27 on the Zoo’s social media channels. One lucky participant will be randomly chosen to receive a Zoo membership. The winner will be contacted on opening day with directions on how to redeem their prize.

Nashville Zoo relies on the support of its community to operate. The new exhibit, Leopard Forest, is generously supported by The Scarlett Family, The Frist Foundation, Leah and Jim Sohr Family Foundation, Dottie Frist, Speer Foundation, David and Lucinda Baier, The Reed Family, and the State of Tennessee, along with many others.

For more information on Nashville Zoo’s newest exhibit, visit www.nashvillzoo.org/leopard-forest.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email