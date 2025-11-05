Nashville Zoo to Offer Free Admission to Military Personnel on November 9

In honor of Veterans Day, the Nashville Zoo celebrates active and retired military members for Military Appreciation Day, presented by Regions Bank on Sunday, November 9.

In gratitude for the commitment, bravery and sacrifices made by those who serve our country, active military personnel, military veterans and their immediate families are invited to enjoy free admission during regular daytime hours from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Reservations are not required for this event. Active military personnel or veterans simply need to show their military ID, veteran organization ID, discharge papers or other official military identification at the ticket counter in Entry Village to receive free admission. Please note that the normal parking fee will still apply.

This year, the Tennessee Army National Guard will be on site hosting a mock land navigation exercise. Guests can start the mission at their tent in Gibbon Village, then visit all five TEAMS stations throughout the Zoo. Visitors who complete the mission to earn exclusive TN Army National Guard swag.

Additionally, the Zoo invites guests to the Grassmere Historic Home to see a special Veteran’s Day exhibit. This new exhibit gives the community an opportunity to learn more about the rich history of the home and the family members’ military backgrounds. Alongside the tour, guests will be able to feed the flamingos during the flamingo parade at 11:30 a.m. and take advantage of the Zoo’s interactive exhibits.

Nashville Zoo offers great benefits to military personnel throughout the year. In addition to the annual free admission on Military Appreciation Day, Nashville Zoo offers $10 off on general admission for military personnel and everyone in their party when they present their military ID and a 20% discount on membership.

For more information about Military Appreciation Day, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/military-day.

