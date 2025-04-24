Nashville Zoo’s Zzzoofari Slumber Returns

Nashville Zoo’s Spring Zzzoofari Slumber returns Saturday, May 24 from 4:00 p.m. on Saturday to 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. The annual spring event features a unique overnight camping experience where the wild things are! Guests will slumber under the stars just a short distance away from the snoozing animals. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Zoo’s website.

Zzzoofari Slumber is recommended for families with kids ages 4-12 years old. Guests can experience a variety of activities during the evening and breakfast the next morning. Campers also receive free entry to the Zoo on Sunday.

For more information about Zzzoofari Slumber and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/slumber.

