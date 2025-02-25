Nashville Zoo’s Teddy Bear Clinic Returns

Nashville Zoo’s Teddy Bear Clinic, presented by Swauger & Suiter Pediatric Dentistry, is back Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9. Guests are invited to bring their kids and their favorite teddy bear for a routine examination to help them learn more about animal healthcare. Registration is required for this event, and spots can be booked on the Zoo’s website.

The event takes place at the Zoo’s HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center from 9:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Nashville Zoo’s Veterinary Department will perform routine checkups on your child’s stuffed animal at the event. Kids will experience stuffed animal veterinary examinations where their teddy bear will receive a certificate of Beary Good Health, participate in hands-on learning activities, a photo booth and more.

Teddy Bear Clinic is a separate ticketed event, not included with Zoo admission. Zoo guests must also purchase admission tickets to participate in this un-fur-getable experience. Tickets for the event are $10 per child. Any adult(s) attending with the child do not need to purchase an event ticket. Tickets are limited to four per transaction. Lastly, if registering large groups of children or interested in Sensory friendly veterinary clinic times, please reach out to [email protected].

Teddy Bear Clinic is presented by Swauger & Suiter Pediatric Dentistry. For more information and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/teddybearclinic.

