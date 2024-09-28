Nashville Zoo’s BOOze at the Zoo is Back

As the weather cools down and the Fall Equinox comes around, Nashville Zoo is back with the wildest costume party in town. For its third year in a row, BOOZe at the Zoo will include unlimited drink samples, costumes, adult trick-or-treating, a live DJ, and plenty of party animals. Nashville Zoo’s spooktacular adults-only costume party is Thursday, October 10 from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Nashville Zoo’s website.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best costume and experience the Zoo like few ever do. Stroll through Trick-or-Treat trail to collect treats, explore festive scenery and meet Gourdon the Talking Pumpkin for some sassy one-liners. Attendees can sample unlimited beer, wine, and cocktails from various adult beverage vendors with food trucks available for purchase throughout the night. This ultimate Halloween party would not be complete without a costume contest (costume guidelines can be found here) where attendees have a chance to win a free Backstage Pass Tour for up to four people at the Zoo. Lastly, this unique party will have festive décor and backdrops, so guests can achieve the perfect Instagram photo or TikTok video. Learn more below:

Event Details:

The event takes place Thursday, October 10 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Age 21+ Only

Most of the animals like to go to bed early, but some party animals will stay up late allowing guests to see: Sumatran tigers, flamingo flock, and Unseen New World until 8:30 pm.

Attendees can enjoy free rides on the Scary-Go-Round Carousel all night.

Guests are encouraged to purchase a pumpkin to decorate from the Pumpkin Patch to support conservation.

Shop the Zootique to purchase souvenirs made with the help of the animals.

Attendees can also catch a special Halloween-themed show at the amphitheater and watch out for animal encounters throughout the night.

For a full schedule of the event please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/booze.

