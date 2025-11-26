Nashville Zoo’s Amur Leopard Makes Public Debut In Leopard Forest

Roza, a melanistic Amur leopard, has officially made her public debut inside the Nashville Zoo’s new Leopard Forest exhibit.

She will rotate on exhibit with the zoo’s other leopards, Jabari and Natasha, since leopards are solitary by nature. Zoo officials said there is no set viewing schedule yet, but updates will be shared so guests can plan their visits accordingly.

Amur leopards are considered the rarest big cat in the world, with fewer than 150 remaining in the wild. Leopard Forest, the zoo’s brand-new exhibit that opened earlier this summer, was designed to showcase the species in a dynamic, immersive environment and to raise awareness about conservation efforts aimed at preventing their extinction.

