Nashville Zoo Raises Concerns Over Proposed Data Center Development

A proposed development near Nashville Zoo is drawing concern from zoo officials, who are calling on the community to oppose plans for a large data center next to the property.

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According to Nashville Zoo, a proposed 69,000-square-foot data center is planned for property directly adjacent to the zoo. Zoo leaders said developers have stated the facility will have no impact, but no environmental studies or impact assessments have been conducted to evaluate possible effects on animals, visitors, staff, or the surrounding community.

The Zoo said data centers consume large amounts of electricity and water, raising concerns about strain on power systems, natural resources, and the watershed. They expressed concern about the potential for long-term impacts on the zoo’s operations and animal care.

The Nashville Zoo cares for approximately 3,000 animals and welcomes 1.4 million visitors annually. Officials are now asking the Nashville community to support efforts to stop the proposed development and have launched a petition related to the project.