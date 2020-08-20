Nashville Zoo Offers BOGO Admission on Fridays

Kroger Plus Card holders can take advantage of a special “buy one, get one” free Zoo ticket deal on Fridays during August and September as part of the annual Kroger Safari Fridays summer promotion.

All you have to do is present your Kroger Plus Card at the Zoo’s ticket building to receive your discount. Note – you can not combine this deal with other discounts.

Before you head out to the Zoo, remember all visitors over the age of 13 must wear a mask.

The Nashville Zoo was closed for three months and reopened to visitors in June. Pathways at the zoo are one-way guiding guests through the park. Indoor exhibits Unseen New World and Historic Grassmere Home remain closed.

During your visit, stop by and see the latest additions to the zoo – two red river hogs.

Zoofari Cafe is open along with concession stands along with the merry go round. The Zoo attracts more than 1,260,000 visitors annually and is considered one of the top attractions in Nashville.

Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike and is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.