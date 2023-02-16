Nashville Zoo Nominated for Best U.S. Zoo of 2023

One of the best attractions in Middle Tennessee, the Nashville Zoo, has been nominated on USA Today’s 2023 “Best Zoo” list.

Nashville Zoo is home to more than 3,000 animals representing more than 325 different species.

The zoo is also the 9th largest zoo in the country by landmass and welcomes more than one million visitors annually.

You can help the Nashville Zoo win the title of Best Zoo of 2023. Vote once per day by visiting here.

Voting ends on Monday, March 6 at 11 p.m. and the top 10 zoos will be announced on Friday, March 17.