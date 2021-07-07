Nashville Zoo No Longer Requiring Reservations

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Michael Carpenter

The Nashville Zoo announced as of July 2, no advance-timed entry reservations are required.

  • Non-member tickets are still date-specific and are encouraged to purchase tickets online to speed up entry into the Zoo.
  • Members should be prepared to show their membership card or digital barcode to admit the eligible members
Nashville Zoo
photo by Kate Johns

In addition, the Nashville Zoo just announced the birth of three cape porcupines! These baby porcupines, also known as porcupettes, were born on June 27, 2021. The porcupettes had their neonatal exam conducted by their Veterinarian staff on July 1, 2021, and are all healthy. Sex has yet to be determined and they all weighed in under a pound.

This is Mkali’s (the mother) second litter since being at Nashville Zoo. In the spring of 2020, Mkali had a litter of two on her first birthday. Nashville Zoo currently has five porcupines of this species. The cape porcupine’s typical breeding season occurs from September through December, averaging two to four porcupettes per litter.

Don’t miss the upcoming event, “Breakfast with the Animals” on July 24th at 7:30 am before the zoo opens to the public. You can eat from a special buffet, then have special encounters with the animals. Tickets are on sale here.

Stay tuned for updates on these porcupettes at www.nashvillezoo.org

