Nashville Zoo Hosts Live Glassblowing Fundraiser Featuring Artist Grant Garmezy

Nashville Zoo is hosting a creative fundraising event at Nashville Glasshaüs on Thursday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m. This one-of-a-kind event features renowned local glass artist Grant Garmezy, known for his lifelike animal sculptures. Along with a live glassblowing experience, guests will receive dinner, beverages, and a keepsake, making it a memorable night for art lovers and wildlife supporters alike. Tickets are available at Nashville Zoo’s website.

During the event, Shaping Wildlife Through Art: A Live Glassblowing Experience, guests will have the unique opportunity to watch a live glassblowing demonstration, as Garmezy transforms molten glass into a stunning sculpture of Jabari, one of the Zoo’s Amur leopards from the newly opened Leopard Forest exhibit. The finished piece will be auctioned at the end of the night, with proceeds supporting the Zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts.

For more information about Shaping Wildlife Through Art: A Live Glass Blowing Experience and to purchase tickets, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/glassblowing-experience.

