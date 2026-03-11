Nashville Zoo Eggstravaganzoo Takes Place in April

Kick off Easter weekend at Nashville Zoo’s Eggstravaganzoo, presented by Twice Daily®, on Saturday, April 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The annual spring celebration features egg hunts, face painting, keeper chats, animal encounters, and themed animal enrichment. This egg-citing event is included with general admission tickets or Zoo membership. Member reservations are no longer required.

The Zoo is offering special early access to the event with its Early Risers package to guests interested in beating the crowd. Early Risers can enjoy egg-clusive activities, including a Zoo-wide golden egg hunt, free access to DinoTrek from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny or Mrs. Bunny, and more. Tickets for the Early Risers package start at $45 for non-members and $20 for members. Pre-registration is required and can be done online.

Egg hunts begin at 8:30 a.m. for early risers and 9:30 a.m. for general admission guests and will run every half hour through 5:00 pm giving kids of all ages an opportunity to participate. Each child will receive a goodie bag, regardless of how many eggs they collect, after their egg hunt.

As part of the Zoo’s ongoing mission to positively impact conservation by reducing the use of plastics and microplastic trash in the environment, colorful wooden eggs have been added to the field. These eggs will eventually be used throughout Eggstravaganzoo to reduce microplastic trash after each egg hunt. Learn more about how microplastics are impacting the Tennessee River by visiting the Zoo’s website.

Eggstravaganzoo is presented by Twice Daily® and supported by Coca-Cola Consolidated, Mix 92.9, Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, and What Chefs Want. For more information and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/eggzoo.

