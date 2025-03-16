Nashville Zoo Celebrates Birth of Clouded Leopard Cub

Nashville Zoo is proud to announce the birth of a female clouded leopard cub. Born the evening of February 25, 2025, the cub is currently about the size of a small baguette, weighing around 244 grams and measuring about 13 inches long from nose to tip of tail. This birth marks the 44th clouded leopard born at Nashville Zoo since 1991 and is the first cub to be born at a zoo accredited by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) this year.

The new cub is the third litter for mated pair Niran (female) and Ron (male) and is the fourth female cub to be born to Niran. Since this is the first and only clouded leopard cub born in an AZA-Accredited Zoo this year, the cub’s survivability is critical. Aligning with the AZA Species Survival Plan’s recommendation, it was elected to hand-rear the cub. Guests can now view the cub at the Zoo’s HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center.

“We are thrilled to see the success of natural breeding between Niran and Ron,” said Nashville Zoo’s Director of Veterinary Services Heather Schwartz. “The birth of this new clouded leopard cub is a huge accomplishment in our conservation efforts for the species and a testament to the work we have been doing with Clouded Leopards the last 34 years.”

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has 62 clouded leopards in its collection with Nashville Zoo housing 15 of them. The success of the Zoo’s clouded leopard breeding program is due in part to hand-rearing them. This technique prevents parental predation or neglect, which is common for clouded leopards, reduces the cub’s stress, and allows this normally nervous species to become acclimated to the sights and sounds of human interaction typical in an exhibit environment. Hand-raising also allows the Zoo to pair cubs at an early age. The Zoo’s research with breeding clouded leopards has revealed that pairing at an early age significantly reduces aggression and allows for more successful breeding pairs.

Clouded leopards (Neofelis nebulosa) are native to the tropical lowlands of Southeast Asia in countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh. They are considered vulnerable to extinction according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to deforestation, poaching and pet trade. Precise data on clouded leopard population numbers is not known, but researchers estimate there are around 10,000 clouded leopards in the wild. Specific populations can be difficult to track, as the clouded leopard is among the rarest of the world’s cat species and one of the most elusive. The reduced number of pelts encountered at illegal markets and reduced sightings of clouded leopards by people within its range suggest the species is in decline.

As part of Nashville Zoo’s conservation efforts, the Zoo is part of the Clouded Leopard Species Survival Plan ®. Nashville Zoo helps protect this species through collaborative breeding programs, assisted reproduction, advanced veterinary care and captive husbandry techniques, becoming a leader in clouded leopard conservation.

Find more information at the Nashville Zoo website here.

