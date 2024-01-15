Nashville Zoo Announces Names for Sumatran Tiger Cubs

Back in October 2023, the Nashville Zoo announced the birth of three critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs. Now, the Zoo has announced the names of the cubs following a fundraising poll.

The winning female names are Kirana (key-RAHN-ah), an Indonesian name meaning beautiful sunbeam⁠ and Zara (ZAR-ah), a Malaysian name meaning princess and radiant⁠.

The winning male name is Bulan (BOO-lahn), an Indonesian name meaning moon⁠.

Anne, the Zoo’s 7-year-old female Sumatran tiger, gave birth to the cubs on the evening of October 20, 2023. The three cubs are the first Sumatran tigers to be born at Nashville Zoo.

Everyone who voted on the names also helped raise money for tiger conservation. The Zoo raised just under $8,000 for the Tiger Conservation Campaign, a non-profit working to save native habitats.