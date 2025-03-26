Nashville Zoo Announces Conservation Luncheon

Nashville Zoo announces a Conservation Luncheon to support ongoing conservation efforts at the Zoo. The keynote speaker for the event is Patricia Medici, a globally recognized conservationist leading the Lowland Tapir Conservation Initiative. This year, the event directly supports the Lowland Tapir Conservation Initiative, an organization promoting the research and conservation of lowland tapirs and their remaining habitats in Brazil.

Travelling all the way from the Atlantic Forest in São Paulo, Brazil, Medici will share her expertise and stories of conservation success for the lowland tapir. This species is listed as vulnerable with their population rapidly decreasing by The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Originally more than 321 million acres, the Atlantic Forest has diminished to only about 7% of its size. The disappearance of the Atlantic Forest has resulted in significant habitat and species loss, putting tapirs at risk of extinction.

This event takes place on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Jungle Terrace inside the Zoo. Guests are invited to support and learn about this important cause at the Conservation Luncheon. This event includes a delicious meal in a lush zoo setting, a keynote presentation on tapir wildlife conservation, and visits from special Zoo ambassador animals. This event is for ages 16 plus and has limited space. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Nashville Zoo’s website.

