Nashville Zoo Adds Seven New Board Members

Nashville Zoo welcomes seven new board members to its Board of Directors for 2026. Strong board performance is a critical component of Zoo operations and ensures the Zoo can achieve its mission, financial goals, and positively impact endangered species and those who visit the Zoo.

“As we enter a new year, we are thrilled to welcome in seven new board members handpicked from our local community,” said Nashville Zoo Chairman of the Board of Directors Butch Spyridon. “These individuals have a unique impact on the Nashville community and have been long-time supporters of Nashville Zoo. We are confident they will continue to inspire a culture of understanding and discovery of our natural world through conservation, innovation, and leadership.”

Nashville Zoo’s seven new board members include:

Barbara Turner, rejoining the Nashville Zoo Board of Directors, brings with her a record of leadership, philanthropy, and service to the Nashville community.

Chase Michalek, an executive and entrepreneur with a successful track record of starting, acquiring, growing, and leading companies, and has delivered outsized returns to his investors and partners. Since 2019, he has founded 3 companies in multi-site healthcare/veterinary care and sold one of them to a large, private-equity-backed strategic buyer in 2022.

Janet Miller, a key player in Nashville’s real estate and development community for over 30 years, she is currently the Vice Chairman at Colliers.

Jimmy Granbery, a fourth-generation family member of the 130-year-old H.G. Hill Company. He serves as chair of the board and CEO for H.G. Hill Company.

Mary Ann Weprin, a dedicated community member and advocate, brings board experience, having served on boards for organizations in Chicago such as Share Our Spare and Common Threads. Additionally, she spent over a decade in nonprofit programming and development. Mary Ann currently works at AJ Capital Partners.

Penny Judd, serves as President of PennAvenue Strategies. For over two decades, she has worked across all levels of government and across the public and private sectors to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in our communities.

Tony Simonetti, local to Brentwood, Simonetti works at JE Dunn Construction.

In addition to the newly appointed members, Nashville Zoo’s Board of Directors includes Chairman Butch Spyridon, Secretary Terry Bruggeman, Treasurer Ryan Flury, Vandana Abramson, Brent Allred, David Baier, Lee Beaman, Wesley Belden, Meg Crofton, Katie Crumbo, Lauren Curry, Adam Dretler, Laurie Eskind, Randy Fagin, Tony Giarratana, Alice Goldberg, Jessica Govic, Scott Hamilton, Patrick Johnson, Ken Levitan, Pam Martin, Stacey Nickens, Wilson Patton, Michael Peacock, Larry Wieck, Monique Odom, Deana Ivey, and Kerry Oakley.

Ex-Officio members include Deana Ivey, President & CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Monique Horton Odom, Director, Metro Board of Parks, and Recreation, Kerry Oakley — Chair, Young Professionals Board.

Nashville Zoo also has an Advisory Council with members who can lend their expertise to support it. The Advisory Directors are Alex Akbari, Dorie Bolze, Samantha Boyd, Mike Bracken, Neely Coble III, Anne Davis, Missy Eason, Ed Goodrich, Debbie Layman, David Manning, Jason Maxedon, Norm Miede, Karen Moore, Trish Munro, Larry Papel, Robin Patton, Tim Santel, Walter Schultz, Laurie Seabury, Alexandra Sollberger, Charles Sonnenberg, Richard Speer, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

To learn more about Nashville Zoo, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email