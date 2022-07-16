Nashville Symphony’s Spirits of Summer Returns July 30

Nashville, Tenn. (July 12, 2022) – Nashville Symphony is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of Spirits of Summer. A sellout fundraiser blending cocktail competition with live orchestra, this curated concert experience pairs musical works with creatively crafted cocktails designed by notable Nashville mixologists. Presented by Crescendo Club, Nashville Symphony’s premier young professional organization, the fourth annual Spirits of Summer will take place on Saturday, July 30 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Tickets are available for purchase at NashvilleSymphony.org/SpiritsOfSummer.

Following the theme “Exploring America,” Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez guides the audience on a journey through the musical works while each mixologist presents how the piece inspired their cocktail. Between each “round,” guests compare tasting notes with friends while enjoying delicious bites. At the end of the night, the audience votes for their favorite musical-cocktail pairing, with the winning mixologist taking home the Symphony’s Spirits of Summer award and a Nashville Symphony prize package. After the concert, guests are invited to mix and mingle with Nashville Symphony musicians and the featured mixologists to discuss the music, cocktails, and connections between them.

Featured mixologists include Baden Mode (Chaatable), Quint Collins (Old Glory), Rhonda Cammon (Perfectly Cordial), and Rosemary and Beauty Queen. The musical program includes a diverse range of composers including works by William Grant Still, Caroline Shaw, Andrés Soto, and Reena Esmail.

WHAT:

Spirits of Summer: A curated evening of live orchestra and craft cocktail competition

WHEN:

Saturday, July 30, 2022

6:00 PM (VIP Cocktail Hour, West Lobby)

7:00 PM (Spirits of Summer, Laura Turner Hall)

WHERE:

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place

Proceeds from the event will benefit Nashville Symphony’s mission to inspire, entertain, educate, and serve through performance, innovation, collaboration, and inclusion. For more information, please visit NashvilleSymphony.org/SpiritsOfSummer.

The Crescendo Club is a dynamic group of Nashville-area young professionals ages 21-40 who share a love of music and a desire to support the Nashville Symphony’s artistic and educational mission. Join Crescendo Club to network, enjoy amazing performances at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, and get special, behind-the-scenes access to Music City’s biggest band, the Nashville Symphony.

The GRAMMY® Award-winning Nashville Symphony has earned an international reputation for its innovative programming and its commitment to performing, recording, and commissioning works by America’s leading composers. With more than 140 performances annually, the orchestra offers a broad range of classical, pops and jazz, and children’s concerts, along with an extensive selection of education and community engagement programs. The Nashville Symphony has released 40 internationally distributed recordings on Naxos, which have received 27 GRAMMY® nominations and 14 GRAMMY® Awards, making it one of the most active recording orchestras in the country. The orchestra has also released recordings on Decca, Deutsche Grammophon and New West Records.

In addition to support from Metro Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission, Nashville Symphony is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Nashville Symphony is also supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.