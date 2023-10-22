Nashville Symphony’s November 2023 Events

9 “Merry Christmas, Love” Featuring Joss Stone with the Nashville Symphony

Wednesday, November 29, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $55

Known internationally for her debut album The Soul Sessions, Joss Stone’s hits include “Super Duper Love,” “Right to be Wrong,” “Free Me,” “L-O-V-E,” and “Fell in Love with a Boy.” Stone makes her Schermerhorn debut and joins the Nashville Symphony for a holiday- themed concert filled with Christmas favorites and soulful hits.

Find tickets here.

The above events take place at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, located at One Symphony Place, Nashville.