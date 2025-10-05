Nashville Symphony November 2025 Concerts

The Nashville Symphony’s November 2025 schedule features Guest Conductor José Luis Gomez and Chorus Conductor Tucker Biddlecombe leading the orchestra and the Nashville Symphony Chorus in a performance of Verdi’s Requiem; Music Director Laureate Giancarlo Guerrero conducting works by Richard Strauss, Alberto Ginastera, and Arturo Márquez alongside trumpeter Pacho Flores – whose composition Morocota is also featured; live-to-film performances of Star Wars: A New Hope; a one-night-only concert featuring the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club; a concert celebrating the life of country legend Randy Travis; and a one-of-a-kind orchestral music and wellness experience. Listed concerts, dates,

times, and pricing is subject to change.

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

Friday, October 31 & Saturday, November 1, 7:30 PM; Sunday, November 2, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $36

Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke is thrust into the struggle of the

Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the

desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke’s Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring

mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader

and the evil Empire. Hear John Williams’s score played live by the Nashville Symphony

while the film is shown on the big screen. More information here.

Verdi’s Requiem with the Nashville Symphony Chorus

Thursday, November 6; Friday, November 7; Saturday, November 8, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

A soul-stirring choral tour de force. Verdi’s Requiem is opera and redemptive music fused

into one dramatic masterpiece, complete with dramatic drums, blazing

brass, swirling strings, and vibrant vocal solos. Experience the majesty of the Nashville

Symphony and Nashville Symphony Chorus, under the skilled baton of conductor José Luis

Gomez and Chorus Director, Tucker Biddlecombe. From the terrifying “Dies Irae” to the

tender final prayer, experience an unforgettable evening and enjoy soul-gripping

music. More information here.

U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club

Thursday, November 13 & Friday, November 14, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $35

Celebrate America with the 80 stirring voices of the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club. A

tribute to America’s heroes with all your favorite red, white, and blue melodies. Patriotic

anthems, Broadway hits, choir classics, and more – in concert with the Nashville Symphony. Also featuring an invigorating performance by the USNA Pipes and Drums band. More information here.

Randy Travis: More Life Tour

Saturday, November 15, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $36

The Randy Travis: More Life Tour features the legendary country singer and his co-star

in The Price, James Dupré. The Country Music Hall of Fame member’s long-time touring

band, consisting of Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lance Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyke, and

Herb Shucher, along with longtime tour manager Jeff Davis, will rejoin Travis on the road for the first time since right before his stroke in 2013. The show will consist of Dupré and the band performing all 16 of Travis’s iconic number one hits, including “On the Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” More information here.

Guerrero’s Return: A Hero’s Life

Thursday, November 20 & Friday, November 21, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

He’s back! Giancarlo Guerrero triumphantly returns as Music Director Laureate to the

Schermerhorn podium with a high-energy program. Maestro Guerrero selected this

program to showcase the artistry of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra across many

sections. Acclaimed trumpeter Pacho Flores takes center stage in two dazzling works,

Márquez’s vibrant Concierto de Otoño and his own heartfelt Morocota. Then, Strauss’s

epic Ein Heldenleben (“A Hero’s Life”) brings sweeping melodies and autobiographical

drama. More information here.

Pulse: Orchestrally Energized Yoga

Sunday, November 30, 7:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $30

Higher Vibrations is a new music and wellness series presented by the Nashville Symphony,

elevating powerful wellness practices with inspired live orchestral performance. Move,

breathe, ground, and connect with our musicians as you let the vibrations improve your

mental and physical state. This beginner-friendly somatic vinyasa class will help you work

off the holiday bloat and have you developing mobility, power, and focus through

synchrony with diverse musical offerings from Nashville Symphony musicians. The flow is

led by Brooke Allison, owner of Hot Yoga of East Nashville. Presented with members of the Nashville Symphony. More information here.

The Nashville Symphony is where music comes alive for Middle Tennessee and beyond. Founded in 1946, the orchestra performs at the world-class Schermerhorn Symphony Center, presenting a mix of classical masterpieces, groundbreaking new works, jazz, pop, film concerts, and family programming. A champion of contemporary American orchestral music, the Symphony has premiered and recorded works by today’s most

celebrated and innovative composers, earning 14 GRAMMY® Awards and 27 nominations. The Nashville Symphony performs nearly 200 concerts, including many free and low-cost education and community programs that annually reach nearly 550,000 people of all ages across the Middle Tennessee region. Through broadcasts, recordings, and streaming, the Nashville Symphony reaches an additional 13 million listeners worldwide each

year. As a nonprofit organization, the Nashville Symphony is dedicated to enriching the community, inspiring the next generation of music lovers, and showcasing the power of live music to unite and inspire. Learn more at nashvillesymphony.org.

