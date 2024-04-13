Nashville Symphony Names Sherry Gibbs as VP of Communications

The Nashville Symphony announced the appointment of Sherry Gibbs as the organization’s new Vice President of Communications. An award-winning storyteller, Gibbs comes to the Nashville Symphony with more than 20 years of experience in marketing and communications. She has served in executive and senior leadership positions with Nashville General Hospital, GEHA, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, Children’s Mercy, Ceasars Entertainment, and Prairie Dog, a healthcare marketing agency.

Gibbs will be responsible for creating local and national visibility for the Nashville Symphony, supporting the institution’s branding, both earned and contributed revenue goals, and audience development efforts – along with curating communications across all digital, published, and in-person platforms to help tell the Nashville Symphony’s story.

“Sherry’s extensive knowledge of marketing and communications – backed by her passion for the arts – will be an incredible asset to shaping the current and future story of the Nashville Symphony,” said Nashville Symphony President & CEO Alan D. Valentine. “Her personal and professional investment in the Nashville community over the past four years with her work at Nashville General Hospital and as a community leader is commendable, and we’re excited to welcome her as an integral part of our senior leadership team.”

Gibbs most recently served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Prairie Dog, leading marketing and communications strategies and campaigns for nationwide healthcare organizations. During her tenure at GEHA, Gibbs played a crucial role in negotiating and creating GEHA’s multi-year partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs. She received the Bronze Quill and Silver PRISM awards from the Kansas City International Association of Business Communicators and the Greater Kansas City Public Relations Society of America for outstanding public relations and strategic communications.

“I admire everything about the Nashville Symphony – from its diverse programming to its leadership before and after the pandemic’s disruptions,” said Sherry Gibbs. “I’m excited to join the team, share my love for the arts, and help bring the Symphony’s programming, community and educational initiatives, and mission to inspire through classical music to as many people as possible.”

While in Kansas City, Gibbs served on the boards of The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City, Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey, and Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri. Gibbs graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and from Duke University with a Master of Business Administration in Marketing.