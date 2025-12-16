Nashville Symphony January Events 2026

The Nashville Symphony’s January 2025 schedule features guest conductor Gemma New conducting Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony alongside pianist Conrad Tao; Music Advisor
Leonard Slatkin conducting a one-night-only evening of Hollywood hits; a symphonic sound bath experience; the return of Bluebird at the Symphony; an evening honoring John Coltrane; a family-friendly concert; and live to film performances of Amadeus and Disney’s Frozen. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to
change.
Resonate: Symphonic Sound Bath
Sunday, January 4, 7:00 PM
Tickets: Starting at $30
Higher Vibrations is a new series presented by the Nashville Symphony, elevating powerful
wellness practices with inspired live performance. Move, breathe, ground, and connect
with our musicians as you let the vibrations improve your mental and physical state. On the
first Sunday of the new year, immerse yourself in a transcendent blend of crystal singing
bowls, meditative sound healing instruments, and the rich, grounding tones of a live string
ensemble. Led by musician and sound practitioner Kayce Laine, this unique collaboration
with Nashville Symphony musicians will guide you into deep rest, renewal, and harmonious connection — the perfect way to begin 2026. More information.
Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony Featuring Gemma New and Conrad Tao
Friday, January 9 & Saturday, January 10, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
Start the year with brilliance as the Nashville Symphony celebrates the new year and
Mozart’s 270th birthday. Rising conductor Gemma New leads the majestic “Jupiter”
Symphony, Mozart’s longest and final symphony. Pianist Conrad Tao returns to dazzle in
John Adams’ Century Rolls, a genre-bending tribute to the golden age of piano music.
Opening the program is Beethoven’s rousing Egmont Overture, setting the stage for an
evening of grandeur, invention, and musical fireworks. More information.
Bluebird at the Symphony
Sunday, January 11, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $30
For the second year in a row, this one-of-a-kind experience expands to Schermerhorn
Symphony Center’s grand stage, where the musicians of the Nashville Symphony join forces with The Bluebird Cafe to bring you Bluebird at the Symphony. In this artistic collaboration, celebrated songwriters will perform their familiar favorites – hits made famous by superstars like Lady Gaga, Toby Keith, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, and more – reimagined with magnificent orchestrations performed live by the GRAMMY®-winning Nashville Symphony. Featuring Jessi Alexander, The Warren Brothers, and members of the Nashville
Symphony. More information.
Coltrane 100: Legacy
Thursday, January 15 & Friday, January 16, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $36
Arranged and curated by Carlos Simon. Considered one of the most preeminent jazz artists
of all time, and one of the most influential musical artists of any genre, John Coltrane has
truly played a part in shaping the music of today. Coltrane: Legacy for Orchestra is a new
live concert experience re-framing some of John Coltrane’s most popular and influential
works with lush orchestrations, accompanied by exclusive and recently exhibited personal
photographs of John Coltrane. More information.
The Gruffalo
Sunday, January 18, 3:00 PM
Tickets: Starting at $26
Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved story, this enchanting performance
brings the tale of the clever little mouse and the fearsome Gruffalo to life with a live
orchestra and stunning on-screen illustrations. The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child
composed by Philip Mackenzie. Perfect for families, this heartwarming adventure is full of
humor, bravery, and unforgettable music. Don’t miss this chance to experience a classic
story like never before—through the power of music! More information.
Leonard Slatkin’s Hollywood
Wednesday, January 21, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $20
Step inside the Hollywood sound for a night of cinematic brilliance as legendary conductor
Leonard Slatkin takes the podium for the first time this season as the Nashville Symphony’s
Music Advisor. A six-time GRAMMY® Award winner, lifelong champion of classical and film
music, and true child of Hollywood, Slatkin brings his deep Hollywood ties and signature
artistry to this dazzling program of iconic movie scores. More information.
Disney’s Frozen in Concert
Friday, January 23 & Saturday, January 24, 7:30 PM; Sunday, January 25, 2:00 PM
Tickets: Starting at $50
Let it go! See Disney’s Frozen in Concert! Fearless optimist, Princess Anna, sets off on an
epic journey – teaming up with rugged mountain man, Kristoff, and his loyal reindeer Sven
– to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal
winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls, and a hilarious snowman
named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom. More
information.
Amadeus Live
Saturday, January 31, 7:30 PM; Sunday, February 1, 2:00 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
Experience the multi-Academy Award® winning 1984 motion picture Amadeus on a vast HD screen while Mozart’s most celebrated works are performed live in-sync by a full orchestra and choir. Winner of 8 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, Milos Foreman’s
sumptuous Amadeus is an aural and visual treat for all the senses. Adapted from Peter
Shaffer’s original stage play, Amadeus the motion picture, stays true to its origins
highlighting the contrast between. More information.
Please join our FREE Newsletter