Nashville Symphony January Events 2026

The Nashville Symphony’s January 2025 schedule features guest conductor Gemma New conducting Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony alongside pianist Conrad Tao; Music Advisor

Leonard Slatkin conducting a one-night-only evening of Hollywood hits; a symphonic sound bath experience; the return of Bluebird at the Symphony; an evening honoring John Coltrane; a family-friendly concert; and live to film performances of Amadeus and Disney’s Frozen. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to

change.

Resonate: Symphonic Sound Bath

Sunday, January 4, 7:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $30

Higher Vibrations is a new series presented by the Nashville Symphony, elevating powerful

wellness practices with inspired live performance. Move, breathe, ground, and connect

with our musicians as you let the vibrations improve your mental and physical state. On the

first Sunday of the new year, immerse yourself in a transcendent blend of crystal singing

bowls, meditative sound healing instruments, and the rich, grounding tones of a live string

ensemble. Led by musician and sound practitioner Kayce Laine, this unique collaboration

with Nashville Symphony musicians will guide you into deep rest, renewal, and harmonious connection — the perfect way to begin 2026. More information.

Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony Featuring Gemma New and Conrad Tao

Friday, January 9 & Saturday, January 10, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Start the year with brilliance as the Nashville Symphony celebrates the new year and

Mozart’s 270th birthday. Rising conductor Gemma New leads the majestic “Jupiter”

Symphony, Mozart’s longest and final symphony. Pianist Conrad Tao returns to dazzle in

John Adams’ Century Rolls, a genre-bending tribute to the golden age of piano music.

Opening the program is Beethoven’s rousing Egmont Overture, setting the stage for an

evening of grandeur, invention, and musical fireworks. More information.

Bluebird at the Symphony

Sunday, January 11, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $30

For the second year in a row, this one-of-a-kind experience expands to Schermerhorn

Symphony Center’s grand stage, where the musicians of the Nashville Symphony join forces with The Bluebird Cafe to bring you Bluebird at the Symphony. In this artistic collaboration, celebrated songwriters will perform their familiar favorites – hits made famous by superstars like Lady Gaga, Toby Keith, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, and more – reimagined with magnificent orchestrations performed live by the GRAMMY®-winning Nashville Symphony. Featuring Jessi Alexander, The Warren Brothers, and members of the Nashville

Symphony. More information.

Coltrane 100: Legacy

Thursday, January 15 & Friday, January 16, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $36

Arranged and curated by Carlos Simon. Considered one of the most preeminent jazz artists

of all time, and one of the most influential musical artists of any genre, John Coltrane has

truly played a part in shaping the music of today. Coltrane: Legacy for Orchestra is a new

live concert experience re-framing some of John Coltrane’s most popular and influential

works with lush orchestrations, accompanied by exclusive and recently exhibited personal

photographs of John Coltrane. More information.

The Gruffalo

Sunday, January 18, 3:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $26

Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved story, this enchanting performance

brings the tale of the clever little mouse and the fearsome Gruffalo to life with a live

orchestra and stunning on-screen illustrations. The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child

composed by Philip Mackenzie. Perfect for families, this heartwarming adventure is full of

humor, bravery, and unforgettable music. Don’t miss this chance to experience a classic

story like never before—through the power of music! More information.

Leonard Slatkin’s Hollywood

Wednesday, January 21, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $20

Step inside the Hollywood sound for a night of cinematic brilliance as legendary conductor

Leonard Slatkin takes the podium for the first time this season as the Nashville Symphony’s

Music Advisor. A six-time GRAMMY® Award winner, lifelong champion of classical and film

music, and true child of Hollywood, Slatkin brings his deep Hollywood ties and signature

artistry to this dazzling program of iconic movie scores. More information.

Disney’s Frozen in Concert

Friday, January 23 & Saturday, January 24, 7:30 PM; Sunday, January 25, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $50

Let it go! See Disney’s Frozen in Concert! Fearless optimist, Princess Anna, sets off on an

epic journey – teaming up with rugged mountain man, Kristoff, and his loyal reindeer Sven

– to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal

winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls, and a hilarious snowman

named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom. More

information.

Amadeus Live

Saturday, January 31, 7:30 PM; Sunday, February 1, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Experience the multi-Academy Award® winning 1984 motion picture Amadeus on a vast HD screen while Mozart’s most celebrated works are performed live in-sync by a full orchestra and choir. Winner of 8 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, Milos Foreman’s

sumptuous Amadeus is an aural and visual treat for all the senses. Adapted from Peter

Shaffer’s original stage play, Amadeus the motion picture, stays true to its origins

highlighting the contrast between. More information.

