Nashville Symphony Events for February 2026

The Nashville Symphony’s February 2026 schedule features a guest conductor
Robert Spano conducting Bernstein’s Symphony No. 1 alongside the Nashville Symphony Chorus conducted by Chorus Director Tucker Biddlecombe; Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall conducting Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique; the return of Bluebird at the Symphony; an evening honoring John Denver; and a one-night-only performance by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with living legend Wynton Marsalis. Listed concerts, dates,
times, and pricing are subject to change. Find tickets here.
1Spano Conducts Bernstein Featuring Leshnoff and the Nashville
Symphony Chorus
Friday, February 6 & Saturday, February 7, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
Two sweeping, biblically inspired works unite under the baton of GRAMMY® Award-winning
conductor Robert Spano. Bernstein’s “Jeremiah” Symphony gives voice to the lament of
the prophet Jeremiah, mourning a fallen Jerusalem, with mezzo soprano Kelley O’Connor’s
stirring vocals bringing ancient grief to life. Then, witness the power of The Sacrifice of
Isaac, a monumental new oratorio by Jonathan Leshnoff co-commissioned by your Nashville Symphony. Be part of history with a live recording of Leshnoff’s The Sacrifice of Isaac, featuring full chorus and an all-star lineup of vocalists.
2Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Wednesday, February 11, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $43
Duke Ellington found deep inspiration in Africa, travelling with his orchestra to Dakar,
Senegal in 1966 to perform at the first World Festival of Negro Arts. This trip led him to
compose several of his most iconic works, including Afro-Bossa, Liberian Suite, and the
GRAMMY® Award-winning Togo Brava Suite. Co-music-directed by JLCO saxophonists Chris
Lewis and Alexa Tarantino, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
celebrates these compositions and the spirit of Ellington’s historic trip, nearly 60 years later.
3John Denver: A Rocky Mountain High Concert Celebration
Thursday, February 12, Friday, February 13, Sunday, February 15, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $39
John Denver: A Rocky Mountain High Concert Celebration with the Nashville Symphony
provides audiences an immersive experience that brings them as close as possible to
witnessing the iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter live. The performance
features archival footage of Denver in concert, accompanied by live renditions from former
members of his band. Hear John Denver’s voice, see vintage John Denver video
performances, and hear stories told by old friends. Featuring some of Denver’s most
beloved hits including “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song,” “Thank God I’m A Country Boy,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” and “Rocky Mountain High,” this is an unforgettable concert experience that will have you singing the night away!
4Bluebird at the Symphony
Wednesday, February 18, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $40
For the second year in a row, this one-of-a-kind experience expands to Schermerhorn
Symphony Center’s grand stage, where the musicians of the Nashville Symphony join forces with the iconic Bluebird Cafe to bring you Bluebird at the Symphony. In this artistic
collaboration, celebrated songwriters will perform their familiar favorites—hits made
famous by superstars like Lady Gaga, Toby Keith, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Kacey
Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, and more—reimagined with magnificent orchestrations
performed live by musicians of the GRAMMY®-winning Nashville Symphony. Featuring
Brandy Clark, Josh Osborne, and Shane McAnally.
5Symphonie Fantastique with Nathan Aspinall
Saturday, February 21, 7:30 PM; Sunday, February 22, 2:00 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall makes his Classical Series debut with a program that
explores passion, obsessive love, and musical brilliance. Aspinall selected Berlioz’s
Symphonie fantastique for its storytelling and Britten’s striking Violin Concerto to feature
one of his favorite violinists, Benjamin Beilman. The concert opens with Ligeti’s dazzling
Concert Românesc, a folk-inspired gem that sets the stage for this unforgettable musical
journey.
The Nashville Symphony is where music comes alive for Middle Tennessee and beyond. Founded in 1946, the orchestra performs at the world-class Schermerhorn Symphony Center, presenting a mix of classical masterpieces, groundbreaking new works, jazz, pop, film concerts, and family programming. A champion of contemporary American orchestral music, the Symphony has premiered and recorded works by today’s most celebrated and innovative composers, earning 14 GRAMMY® Awards and 27 nominations. The Nashville Symphony performs nearly 200 concerts, including many free and low-cost education and community programs that annually reach nearly 550,000 people of all ages across the Middle Tennessee region. Through broadcasts, recordings, and streaming, the Nashville Symphony reaches an additional 13 million listeners worldwide each year. As a nonprofit organization, the Nashville Symphony is dedicated to enriching the community, inspiring the next generation of music lovers, and showcasing the power of live music to unite and inspire. Learn more at nashvillesymphony.org.
