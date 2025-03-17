Nashville Symphony Events for April 2025

The Nashville Symphony’s April 2025 schedule features Music Director

Giancarlo Guerrero leading the orchestra in an all-Tchaikovsky program alongside cellist Oliver Hebert and pianist Tony Siqi Yun ; Guest Conductor Anthony Parnther conducts works by Mendelssohn, Joan Huang, and Jasmine Barnes; the iconic Lyle Lovett joins the Nashville Symphony for a three-night engagement; a family- friendly symphonic exploration of space; a one-night-only concert featuring the French National Orchestra;

the final performance of a one-of-a-kind partnership between the iconic Bluebird Cafe and Nashville Symphony; and an evening with funk legends Lettuce with the Nashville Symphony. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change.

Mahler and Dvořák

Tuesday, April 1, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Choose What You Pay

Join us for an evening of chamber music, curated by the musicians of your Nashville

Symphony! Enjoy an evening of music by Gustav Mahler and Antonín Dvořák, followed by a

Q&A with ensemble members. Featuring violinist Charissa Leung, violist Charles Dixon,

cellist Keith Nicholas, and pianist Susan Yang. Featuring members of the Nashville

Symphony. More information here.

Lyle Lovett with the Nashville Symphony

Thursday, April 3; Friday, April 4; Saturday, April 5, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $80

The incomparable Lyle Lovett brings his soulful voice and impeccable guitar skills to

perform alongside the Nashville Symphony. A singer, composer, and actor, Lyle Lovett has

broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with

his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz,

folk, gospel, and blues, defying convention and creating rich and eclectic works that are

some of the most beloved of any artist working today. More information here.

Orchestra in Orbit

Sunday, April 6, 3:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $22

Blast off to outer space with the Nashville Symphony! Join the orchestra and Conductor

Nathan Aspinall as we journey through the galaxy to explore the planets, travel amongst

the stars, and witness the vast expanse of outer space through music. More information here.

Mendelssohn’s Fifth

Friday, April 11 & Saturday, April 12, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Anthony Parnther’s Nashville Symphony debut pairs works elevating underrepresented

voices. Joan Huang masterfully blends Chinese folk music with Western compositional

techniques in a vibrant work inspired by the rhythmic ritual dance traditions of the Tujia

people of western Hunan. Jasmine Barnes’ KINSFOLKNEM invites audiences to witness an

extraordinary ensemble of Principal musicians, featuring Titus Underwood (Principal Oboe,

Nashville Symphony), Demarre McGill (flute), Anthony McGill (clarinet), and Andrew

Brady (bassoon) for a journey through familial spaces. The program concludes with

Mendelssohn’s Fifth Symphony, written in commemoration of the Protestant Reformation, drawing inspiration fromnBach and featuring the powerful Lutheran chorale A Mighty Fortress Is Our God. More information here.

The Lafayette Music & Immersive Bicentennial Tour

Thursday, April 17, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $32

The French National Orchestra of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes embarks on a U.S. tour to honor

the bicentennial of Marquis de Lafayette’s 1825 return to America as “Guest of the Nation,”

50 years after his heroic fight for American independence. Born at the Château de

Chavaniac in Auvergne, the Marquis de Lafayette symbolizes the enduring bond between

France and the United States. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More

information here.

Bluebird at the Symphony with Brett James, Hillary Lindsey, Cary Barlowe & the Nashville Symphony

Friday, April 18, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $34

The third installment of this unique collaboration brings musicians of the Nashville

Symphony together with songwriters from The Bluebird Cafe to bring you Bluebird at the

Symphony. Award-winning, celebrated songwriters will perform their familiar favorites—

hits made famous by superstars like Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, Lauren

Daigle, Rascal Flatts, Steven Tyler, and more—reimagined with magnificent orchestrations

performed live by the Nashville Symphony. More information here.

Tchaikovsky Celebration

THE LAWRENCE S. LEVINE MEMORIAL CONCERT

Thursday, April 24; Friday, April 25; Saturday, April 26, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Catch a rising star – or two – at the Nashville Symphony in our annual concert shining a

spotlight on up-and-coming artists. First China International Music Competition Gold

Medalist Tony Siqi Yun (age 22) and 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant winner Oliver Herbert

(age 27) have made important American orchestra debuts and are sought-after worldwide

as soloists and recitalists. Giancarlo welcomes them on an all-Tchaikovsky program that

also highlights two perennial orchestral favorites: the Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture, and Capriccio italien. More information here.

Lettuce with the Nashville Symphony

Wednesday, April 30, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $48

A Schermerhorn premiere engagement! Lettuce is an exceptional, genre-busting, six-

member musical collective formed by four Berklee College of Music alumni. It begins with

funk and tosses in strains of jazz, hip-hop, rock, psychedelia, soul, jam, go-go, and avant-

garde. For this concert, Lettuce and the Nashville Symphony, conducted by Enrico Lopez-

Yañez, will wow audiences with fully orchestrated funky, jazzy, and eclectic music. More

information here.

