Nashville Symphony Brings Back Music in My Neighborhood Initiative

The Nashville Symphony is excited to announce the second iteration of its community engagement initiative “Music in My Neighborhood,” a weeklong cultural exchange in the form of a musical takeover of a neighborhood in Nashville. In 2024, “Music in My Neighborhood” takes place February 12 through 17 in North Nashville and Bordeaux, where the Symphony will partner with local organizations to highlight North Nashville and Bordeaux’s history, culture, and residents through a series of free ensemble performances, educational programs, and unique collaborations. More information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/communityweek.

“We are excited to host the second iteration of Music in My Neighborhood in North Nashville and Bordeaux, where there is such a rich history of music and community building,” Nashville Symphony VP of Education and Community Engagement Kimberly Kraft McLemore said. “Working with local leaders, artists and organizations has been a vital part of this process. Our goal is to highlight the amazing things already happening in the neighborhood, and we welcome everyone to join us in celebrating North Nashville and Bordeaux.”

There are eight public events planned, including sending ensembles to perform and lead sectional rehearsals in schools; after-school clinics in community centers and at nonprofit organizations; chamber music performances with Nashville Symphony musicians; and a full Orchestra concert taking place on Thursday, February 15 at 7:30 PM at IT Creswell Middle School featuring Dvořák’s “New World” Symphony No. 9 in E minor and the traditional spiritual Go Down Moses. A full list of public events appears below. All public events are FREE, with entry granted on a first come, first served basis.

There are also several non-public activities planned at schools, community centers, and with other partner organizations, including a side-by-side coaching session at Tennessee State University; creative exchanges with music, pottery, and sculpture as well as an instrument petting zoo at Buchanan Arts; a program called My Favorite Composer at Jones Paideia Elementary School; and an ensemble performance at Hull-Jackson Montessori.

The Symphony strives to serve the city of Nashville by working with the community to make music for the community. Community partners in North Nashville and Bordeaux include Nashville Public Library, TN State Museum, Choral Arts Link, IT Creswell, Elephant Gallery, Buchanan Arts, Robert Churchwell Elementary, Jones Paideia Elementary, Hull-Jackson Montessori, Tennessee State University, Family & Children Services, Neighbor2Neighbor. This initiative is made possible by support from RH Boyd and Tennessee Arts Commission.

Schedule of Events

All public events and activities are FREE and are denoted in the schedule of events below. Tickets are not required for public events, and entry is granted on a first come, first served basis. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

* Public Events

+ Classroom and Non-Public Events

Monday 2/12

12:45 PM – Side-by-Side Coaching, Tennessee State University +

4:30 PM – My Favorite Composer, Bordeaux Branch Library *

6:30 PM – Launch Event, Elephant Gallery *

Tuesday 2/13

8:15 AM – Musician and staff career talks, Robert Churchwell Elementary +

TBD TIME – Ensemble performance, Jones Paideia Elementary +

9:25 AM – Sectionals, IT Creswell Middle Prep School of the Arts +

10:00 AM – Creative Exchange: Music + Sculpture, Buchanan Arts +

3:30 PM – Instrument Petting Zoo, Buchanan Arts +

7:00 PM – Chamber ensemble performance, Location TBD *

Wednesday 2/14

4:30 PM – My Favorite Composer, Looby Branch Library *

Thursday 2/15

6:30 AM – My Favorite Composer, Jones Paideia Elementary +

4:30 PM – Coloring, Crafts & Instrument Petting Zoo, Hadley Branch Library *

7:00 PM – Full Orchestra Performance, IT Creswell Middle School *

Friday 2/16

12:30 PM – Ensemble Performance, Hull-Jackson Montessori +

5:00 PM – Concert and Activities, Honey Alexander Center *

Saturday 2/17

9:00 AM – Creative Exchange: Music + Pottery, Buchanan Arts +

11:00 AM – Story Time Ensemble, TN State Museum *