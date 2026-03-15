Nashville Symphony April Events 2026

The Nashville Symphony’s April 2026 schedule features Music Director Laureate Giancarlo Guerrero conducting Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Stravinsky’s Pétrouchka alongside pianist Alessio Bax; Chorus Director Tucker Biddlecombe conducting a Bluegrass Mass with the Nashville Symphony Chorus; a one-night-only engagement with comedian Kathy Griffin; live-to-film performances of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™; two nights with Ben Rector and the Nashville Symphony; and a family program featuring a script by beloved author Mo Willems. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing are subject to change. Find tickets here.

Distant Worlds: Music from FINAL FANTASY

Wednesday, April 1 & Thursday, April 2, 7:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $60

This celebration of the music of FINAL FANTASY XIV and XVI by renowned composer

Masayoshi Soken will be led by legendary maestro Arnie Roth, performed by the Nashville Symphony and Chorus, and joined by FINAL FANTASY XIV and XVI original vocalist Amanda Achen. This program also features iconic works by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Yoko Shimomura, and other composers from throughout the FINAL FANTASY series. This concert includes HD video created by SQUARE ENIX.

Bluebird at the Symphony

Friday, April 3, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $36

Bluebird at the Symphony offers an unforgettable fusion of Nashville’s rich songwriting tradition and the unparalleled talent of the Nashville Symphony, showcasing the songwriting soul of Music City in a new way. Witness the creativity of the songwriters, enhanced by the grandeur of world-class musicians of the Nashville Symphony, as timeless songs come to life like never before. Featuring Jon Nite, Natalie Hemby, and Rivers Rutherford.

New Music, Old Tales: The Music of Bernstein and Stravinsky

Tuesday, April 7, 7:30 PM

CHOOSE YOUR PRICE

Step into a vibrant evening where tradition meets innovation. This chamber program with musicians of the Nashville Symphony explores the rich storytelling and dynamic energy of two of the twentieth century’s greatest composers. From Bernstein’s bold, rhythmic vitality to Stravinsky’s inventive harmonies and timeless narratives, audiences will be transported through music that bridges the old and the new. New Worlds, Old Tales celebrates the enduring power of imagination, showcasing works that continue to captivate and inspire.

Guerrero Conducts Pétrouchka

Thursday, April 9 & Friday, April 10, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Maestro Giancarlo Guerrero continues his exploration of Stravinsky’s great works with Pétrouchka. It’s a musical whirlwind, telling the tale of love, rivalry, and tragedy between three puppets in a Russian fairground. Known for its technical demands and lightning-fast shifts in mood and meter, Pétrouchka is a musical feat – one Maestro Guerrero chose to spotlight the remarkable talent, precision and artistry of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra.

The evening also features Brahms’s majestic Piano Concerto No. 2, performed by the

dazzling and expressive pianist Alessio Bax. Together, these two masterworks create a program that celebrates musical storytelling and showcase the full range of orchestral brilliance.

Kathy Griffin: New Face, New Tour

Sunday, April 12, 7:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $53

Two-time Emmy and GRAMMY® Award–winning comedian Kathy Griffin makes her

Schermerhorn debut with her brand-new show, New Face, New Tour. Known for her biting satire, fearless comedy, and record-breaking 20 televised stand-up specials, Griffin brings an unforgettable night of laughter to one of the country’s premier concert halls. Presented without the Nashville Symphony.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in Concert

Friday, April 17 & Saturday, April 18, 7:30 PM; Sunday, April 19, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $66

Audiences will be able to relive the magical adventure of Harry Potter’s second year at school like never before. This concert features Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in high-definition while a live orchestra performs John Williams’s otherworldly score. Experience the wonder of talking spiders, scolding letters, and giant snakes all over again!

Bluegrass Mass with the Nashville Symphony Chorus

Tuesday, April 21, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Experience the perfect harmony of bluegrass and classical music! The Nashville Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Tucker Biddlecombe, joins with bluegrass musicians for A World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass. This joyful, foot-tapping celebration blends banjo, fiddle, and rich choral sound. Composer Carol Barnett’s uplifting score brings together two great traditions in one unforgettable Nashville performance. Presented without the Nashville Symphony.

Ben Rector: Symphonies Across America

Friday, April 24 & Saturday, April 25, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $61

Experience Ben Rector and the full orchestration of the Nashville Symphony, conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez, live at Schermerhorn! In this special concert series, a nod to the 250th Anniversary of the U.S.A., hear a beloved homage to America’s patriotic songbook alongside some of Ben’s wildly popular originals. This collection was written to celebrate American cities and states, inspired by Rector’s fifteen years of cross-country travel as a touring artist. The pieces are equal parts golden era pop song, Broadway number, and modern hymn, combining the quippy humor of Rector’s viral ditties with the stage presence, musicality, and songwriting

chops that have secured his national cult following for more than a decade.

Mo Willems’s Because

Sunday, April 26, 3:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $33

Experience the inspiring story of how a single moment can change everything! With a heartfelt script by Mo Willems and an enchanting score by Jessie Montgomery, Because tells the tale of a young girl whose life is transformed through chance, persistence, and the power of music. Featuring onstage projections of Amber Ren’s magical illustrations, this captivating performance brings the story to life in a way that will delight audiences of all ages.

Click for More Events

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email