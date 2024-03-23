Nashville Symphony Announces 2024-2025 Season of Performances

Featuring more than 100 performances covering a range of genres and styles, the Nashville Symphony has announced its 2024/25 season. Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero will conduct 8 of 15 Classical Series programs, with the full Series offering seminal works to showcase the virtuosity and versatility of the Orchestra’s musicians, including Igor Stravinsky’s The Firebird, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No. 2 for Piano and Orchestra, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, Franz Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony No. 8, and Gustav Mahler’s Fifth and Eighth Symphonies. In addition to beloved staples of the classical repertoire, he will also give voice to underrepresented composers, with works including Carlos Simon’s The Block and Fate Now Conquers, Mary Lou Williams’s Zodiac Suite, Joan Huang’s Tu-Jia Dance, Osvaldo Golijov’s Sidereous, and Jasmine Barnes’s Four Winds Concertante, among others.

Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero Presents His Final Full Season Showcasing the Virtuosity and Versatility of the Nashville Symphony Musicians and His 14-Year Tenure with the Orchestra, “I look back on my tenure with the Nashville Symphony with enormous pride in the artistic heights we have achieved together and how our sound has evolved. The virtuosity of the orchestra will be on display on every concert in the 2024/25 season – with compositions by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Ravel, and Stravinsky, bookended by two of Mahler’s monumental symphonies – while our unequaled commitment to American music continues with performances and recordings of works by Mason Bates, Julia Wolfe, and Kip Winger,” said Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero. “It has been my distinct honor and pleasure to serve as Music Director to our musically omnivorous Nashville audiences for the past fifteen years, and I am excited to share with them this unforgettable season of music.”

(Sep. 28 & 29), Gil Shaham performing Mason Bates’s Nomad Concerto (Oct. 17 to 19), Natasha Paremski performing Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No. 2 (Nov. 8 & 9), Ray Chen performing Sibelius’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra (Nov. 22 & 23), frequent and favorite guest pianist Emanuel Ax performing Mozart’s Concerto No. 20 (Jan. 9 to 11), Bang on a Can All-Stars performing Julia Wolfe’s Flower Power (Jan. 24 to 26), Inbal Segev performing Mark Adamo’s Last Year (Feb. 28 & Mar. 2), Aaron Diehl, Aaron Kimmel, and David Wong performing Mary Lou Williams’s Zodiac Suite (Mar. 14 & 15), Branford Marsalis performing John Williams’s Escapades Concerto (Mar. 27 to 29), Titus Underwood and three principal players from other leading orchestras performing Jasmine Barnes’s Four Winds Concertante (Apr. 11 & 12), Oliver Herbert and Tony Siqi Yun performing works by Tchaikovsky (Apr. 24 to 26), and Peter Otto performing the world premiere of C.F. Kip Winger’s Violin Concerto No. 1 (May 9 & 10).

The Classical Series culminates with a profound performance: Guerrero conducts Mahler’s Symphony No. 8 – known as “Symphony of a Thousand” (May 23 to 25) – employing massive forces with eight vocal soloists, two mixed choirs and a boys’ choir, an oversized orchestra, and a multitude of percussion.

“For the past 16 years, I’ve been honored to work alongside Giancarlo, stewarding the Nashville Symphony to new heights. Just like the distinguished roster of Music Directors who preceded him, Giancarlo leaves an indelible mark on the orchestra, our institution, and our community,” said Nashville Symphony CEO Alan D. Valentine. “Giancarlo’s selections for this upcoming season perfectly capture his exhilarating and engaging performances, and I’m beyond excited to share these programs with the community.”

GIANCARLO’S FINAL SEASON

Giancarlo Guerrero’s 14-year tenure as Music Director of the Nashville Symphony culminates with a final season that showcases the Orchestra he has developed into the award-winning powerhouse it is today. His unwaveringly high musical standards and his commitment to American music – while retaining a unique Nashville stamp on everything Nashville Symphony does – are all displayed throughout the 2024/25 Classical Series and beyond. During Guerrero’s time at Nashville Symphony, he has:

• Overseen 24 Premieres: Two dozen works have been commissioned and premiered under Giancarlo’s leadership – including works by Béla Fleck, Ben Folds, Jennifer Higdon, Hannibal Lokumbe, Terry Riley, Wayne Shorter, Connie Ellisor, Victor Wooten, and other luminaries.

• Hired 34 Musicians: Guerrero has hired 40% of our Orchestra musicians, including 11 principal players including Peter Otto, the current Concertmaster.

• Released 21 Recordings: To date, Giancarlo and the Orchestra have released 21 commercial recordings together, most of which were recorded live before Nashville audiences. These recordings have garnered 11 GRAMMY® Awards and 18 nominations across categories.

LIVE RECORDINGS

With 14 GRAMMY® Awards and 27 nominations, the Nashville Symphony is one of the country’s most prolific recording orchestras, championing American composers and giving definitive performances of their music — and the Orchestra — to a global audience. This season, Guerrero and the Symphony will be live recording three works for future commercial release. Violinist Gil Shaham returns to the Schermerhorn stage alongside the Nashville Symphony for Mason Bates’s Nomad Concerto for Violin and Orchestra. Bates composed the work specifically for Shaham, and he performs the work alongside pieces by Stravinsky and Verdi (Oct. 17 to 19). After the recent world premiere of Her Story during Nashville Symphony’s 2022/23 season, Pulitzer Prize-winner Julia Wolfe returns for the live recording of Flower Power alongside the iconic Bang on a Can All-Stars (Jan. 24 to 26). The Nashville Symphony will also perform and record for commercial release rock artist and GRAMMY® Award-nominated composer Kip Winger’s latest work, Violin Concerto No. 1, featuring Concertmaster Peter Otto (May 9 & 10).

GUEST CONDUCTORS

The Nashville Symphony presents the Nashville debut of Lidiya Yankovskaya, who conducts a program of Missy Mazzoli, Prokofiev, Wagner, and Dvořák, featuring violinist Simone Porter (Sep. 28 & 29). Michael Francis also makes his Nashville debut conducting a program of Carlos Simon, Dvořák, and Rachmaninoff, featuring pianist Natasha Paremski (Nov. 8 & 9). Conductor Nicholas Hersh conducts Carlos Simon, Ravel, and Beethoven, featuring the Nashville Symphony Chorus (Feb. 6 to 8). Former Music Advisor Leonard Slatkin returns to conduct a program of Rossini, Mark Adamo, and Tchaikovsky, featuring cellist Inbal Segev (Feb. 28 & Mar. 2). David Danzmayr conducts a program of Osvaldo Golijov, Mary Lou Williams, Schubert, and Strauss, Jr., featuring Aaron Diehl, Aaron Kimmel, and David Wong (Mar. 14 & 15). Rune Bergmann conducts a program of Joan Tower, John Williams, and Rachmaninoff featuring saxophonist Branford Marsalis (Mar. 27 to 29). Anthony Parnther conducts a program of Joan Huang, Jasmine Barnes, and Mendelssohn, featuring Principal Oboist Titus Underwood alongside three principal players from other leading orchestras (Apr. 11 & 12).

SPECIAL EVENTS AND PRESENTATIONS

The Nashville Symphony welcomes a longtime friend for a one-night-only appearance. Arguably the world’s foremost violinist, Itzhak Perlman, joins the Orchestra for an evening of cinematic works (Feb. 18).

The Orchestra’s annual performances of Handel’s Messiah with the Nashville Symphony Chorus will be conducted by their director, Tucker Biddlecombe (Dec. 20 to 22). Other holiday offerings include Girl Named Tom: One More Christmas (Dec. 4), Leslie Odom, Jr. with the Nashville Symphony (Dec. 11 & 12), Big Band Holidays Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (Dec. 13), and Drew & Ellie Holcomb’s Neighborly Christmas (Dec. 17).

Additionally, there will be a Tribute to ABBA (Aug. 21), John Paul White with the Nashville Symphony (Sep. 24), Violent Femmes with the Nashville Symphony (Oct. 9), An Evening with Fran Lebowitz (Nov. 13), Dionne Warwick (Nov. 19), the return of Kodo (Mar. 18), and a live-to-film performance of Gladiator (Jul. 2).

POPS SERIES

Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez leads five of the Orchestra’s seven Pops Series concerts representing a wide range of artists, genres, and styles. The series begins with the one-of-a-kind Pink Martini (Oct. 24 to 26) and runs the gamut from country legend Lyle Lovett (Apr. 3 to 5) to a symphonic tribute to Phil Collins and Genesis (Nov. 14 to 16), and ends with three nights with iconic folk pop duo Indigo Girls (May 29 to 31).

Making their Schermerhorn debut – and first-ever concerts alongside a symphony orchestra – is powerhouse husband- and-wife duo The War and Treaty (Jan. 16 to 18). Jason Seber conducts live-to-film performances of the original 1961 West Side Story’s unforgettable score by Leonard Bernstein (Feb. 13 to 15). Lopez-Yañez conducts a powerhouse lineup of musicians as they perform hits of the ‘90s and ‘00s Latin pop explosion during La Vida Loca (May 1 to 3).

AMAZON MOVIE SERIES

The Nashville Symphony’s hugely popular Amazon Movie Series returns for five full-length classic and hit movies with the Orchestra performing the scores live-to-film. Two of the presentations feature iconic scores by the legendary John Williams: Home Alone in Concert, which has become a Nashville holiday tradition (Dec. 6 to 8), and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (May 17 & 18). Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas was composed by Danny Elfman (Nov. 2 & 3), and The Princess Bride was composed by Mark Knopfler (Jun. 21 & 22). The Lion King features unforgettable music by Elton John, Tim Rice, and Hans Zimmer – plus arrangements by composer Lebo M. (Mar. 22 & 23).

JAZZ SERIES

Featuring concerts both with and without the Nashville Symphony, the Jazz Series welcomes many of the world’s leading jazz artists. The forthcoming season begins with an evening with jazz luminary Herbie Hancock (Sep. 18). This rare appearance from the 14-time GRAMMY® Award winner will feature his innovative blend of jazz, funk, and rock. Next up is Latin jazz pioneer and trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, who will perform alongside his band (Oct. 13). Making their return to the Schermerhorn is the jazz powerhouse duo Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap, who explore a wide range of material across their impressive careers (Mar. 9). The Jazz Series wraps with a premiere engagement by the genre-busting Lettuce, who are performing alongside the Nashville Symphony for a special one-night-only engagement (Apr. 30).

ANN & MONROE CARELL FAMILY TRUST FAMILY SERIES

The Ann & Monroe Carell Family Trust Family Series returns with four Sunday afternoon programs designed to introduce young listeners to the Orchestra. Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall and guest conductors Pablo Zamora and Na’Zir McFadden conduct concerts that feature symphonic music based on childhood books and promoting literacy. In Día De Los Muertos, young audiences celebrate Mexican heritage and Latino culture (Oct. 27). Wild Symphony features nearly two dozen musical portraits with original music and poetry by author Dan Brown (Nov. 17). Slopera is based on beloved children’s author Mo Willems’s book, I Really Like Slop!, and features music by Carlos Simon (Apr. 6). Peter and the Wolf brings Prokofiev’s iconic work to life with live puppetry from Wishing Chair Productions (Jun. 1).

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT SERIES

The Artist Spotlight Series – launched during the 2022/23 season – returns with a star-studded lineup of guest artists performing concerts and solo recitals. The series kicks off with Silkroad Ensemble performing alongside GRAMMY® Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winner Rhiannon Giddens (Nov. 10). Danish String Quartet makes their Schermerhorn debut (Nov. 18), and the series also features Counterpoint – a Duo Concert by pianist Conrad Tao and dancer Caleb Teicher (Feb. 23). The series concludes with the return of soprano Karen Slack for African Queens (Mar. 16), who previously worked with Nashville Symphony on the world premiere of Hannibal Lokumbe’s The Jonah People: A Legacy of Struggle & Triumph.

PRE-CONCERT CONVERSATIONS

Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero illuminates the stories behind the music at special pre-concert conversations held in the Schermerhorn’s Balcony Lobby one hour prior to each Classical Series concert he conducts. These events are free with admission to the concert.

SUBSCRIPTION AND TICKET INFORMATION

Classical, Pops, Movie, Jazz, and Family Series subscriptions are on sale now, with packages ranging from 4 to 14 concerts. Season ticket holders save up to 25% off regular prices and receive a variety of benefits, including priority parking options (to be unveiled in the summer), free ticket exchanges for most concerts (up to 72 hours before the performance), flexible payment plans, presale access to newly added concerts, and more. Single tickets to individual concerts and programs will be available for sale in the summer.

To subscribe, visit NashvilleSymphony.org/SeasonTickets or call the Box Office at (615) 687-6400 Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm.