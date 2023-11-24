Nashville Symphony Announces New Events, Including the Popular ‘Video Games Live’

The Nashville Symphony has announced three additional concerts for the beginning of 2024: Video Games Live™ returns to the Schermerhorn stage on Friday, January 26, 2024; Romance at the Symphony: Cinema’s Iconic Love Themes with Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez and the Nashville Symphony on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14, 2024; and the legendary a cappella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo perform on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Tickets for all three concerts are currently available for 2023/24 season ticket holders and donors of $500+. Tickets for sale to the general public become available Friday, November 3 at 10:00 AM, and more information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/tickets.

Video Games Live,™ an award-winning, immersive concert event featuring music from some of the most popular video games titles, returns for the first time in seven years on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7:30 PM. Created, produced, and hosted by gaming industry veteran and performer Tommy Tallarico, the Nashville Symphony will perform music from Final Fantasy, Halo, God of War, and other games synchronized with exclusive video footage, lighting effects, and more to create a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience. More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/videogames.

Nashville Symphony and Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez present an evening of love songs from classic movies during Romance at the Symphony: Cinema’s Iconic Love Themes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:30 PM. This one-night-only performance will feature hits from John Williams’s repertoire including Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Superman, as well as selections from beloved films such as Dirty Dancing, Top Gun, Casablanca, The Lion King, and other favorites from composers and writers Elton John and Dolly Parton. More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/romance.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo will perform on the Schermerhorn stage for a one-night only engagement on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 7:30 PM. For 60 years, South Africa’s five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning vocal group has performed their uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves, and charming onstage banter. The late former South African President Nelson Mandela designated the group “South Africa’s cultural ambassadors to the world,” a title the members carry with them with the highest honor. In 2018, the group received two GRAMMY® Award nominations for two separate albums, a first in the history of World Music. More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/ladysmith. (Presented without the Nashville Symphony.)