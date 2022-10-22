Nashville Symphony Announces Jurassic Park in Concert

Relive the magic of Jurassic Park on the big screen accompanied by a thrilling, live performance from the Nashville Symphony. “Jurassic Park in Concert” takes place July 6 and 7, and more information is available at nashvillesymphony.org/jurassicpark.

The action-packed adventure pits man against prehistoric predators in the ultimate battle for survival. Featuring visually stunning imagery and groundbreaking special effects, this epic film is sheer movie magic 65 million years in the making. Now audiences can experience Jurassic Park as never before: projected in HD with a full symphony orchestra performing John Williams’s iconic score live to picture.

WHAT: Jurassic Park in Concert

WHEN: July 6 and 7, 2023, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place

TICKETS: On sale now

MORE INFO: nashvillesymphony.org/jurassicpark