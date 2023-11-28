Nashville Symphony Announces Jenneen D. Reed as New CFO

The Nashville Symphony announced the appointment of Jenneen D. Reed (formerly Kaufman) as the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Reed comes to the Nashville Symphony with more than 30 years of experience in executive finance. She has served in leadership positions with Arthur Andersen, LLP; the American Cancer Society; the Tennessee Titans; and, most recently, the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, where she served as the Deputy Finance Director and Chief Accountant.

Reed’s nonprofit leadership and experience includes current and former board member positions with United Way of Middle Tennessee, Downtown Partnership, Tennessee Society of CPAs, Music City Grand Prix, and US Figure Skating Championship. She has also served on committees and advisory boards for Ascension Saint Thomas, Lipscomb University, University of Tennessee, and First Lutheran Church.

“Jenneen’s credentials are impressive. She brings exactly the right combination of finance leadership skills, a thorough understanding of the non-profit sector, relevant industry experience in a closely related field, and the civic commitment necessary to help us shape and realize the vision and aspirations of the Nashville Symphony,” said Nashville Symphony President & CEO Alan D. Valentine. “The icing on the cake is that she’s a lifelong Nashvillian who knows and loves our city and understands both its history and its trajectory. We can’t wait to welcome her to the team.”

Reed was a Finalist for Nashville Business Journal’s CFO of the Year Award (2018); recipient of University of Tennessee’s Alumni Professional Achievement Award (2018); a Forbes NFL Female Financial Scorekeeper (2015); and recognized by Nashville Post as one of Nashville’s Most Powerful Women (2011).

“I’m thrilled to become a part of the talented team of board, staff, and musicians at the Nashville Symphony, a cultural institution with incredible local and international impact,” said Jenneen D. Reed. “Nashville is my home, and I’m excited to continue working in the community I love with an organization I am honored to join. Thank you to Alan Valentine and the search committee for this amazing opportunity.”

Reporting to the President and Chief Executive Officer, Reed will actively participate in structuring, developing, and maintaining the Nashville Symphony’s status as a sustainable major performing arts organization with a current annual budget of $28 million. The CFO is a strategic thought partner with the management team as well as with the executive and finance committees of the board of directors. Supporting the key mission of the organization in its presentation of live orchestral music, Reed will collaborate with C-Suite colleagues on the aspirational vision outlined in Nashville Symphony’s recently adopted strategic framework and guide critical investments while overseeing cost controls. The CFO leads the organization’s Finance and IT teams and is responsible for the business and financial operations of the organization, including financial planning, control, and reporting. The CFO is also responsible for the preparation of the annual operating budget and various financial projections, monthly financial statements, banking relations, and, in collaboration with the Vice President of HR and Inclusion, administration of payroll and employee benefits.