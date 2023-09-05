Nashville Symphony Announce Eight New Concerts

The Nashville Symphony has recently announced eight presentations and concerts with the Orchestra showcasing a diverse range of genres: hip-hop legend Common will appear with the Nashville Symphony on Friday, October 6; pop icon and Backstreet Boy Nick Carter performs on Saturday, October 7; Simply The Best: The Music of Tina Turner, a tribute to the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” with the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday, October 17; soul icons Peabo Bryson and Jeffrey Osborne perform on Tuesday, November 21; classic hits performed by original band members and rare video recordings for John Denver: A Rocky Mountain High Celebration with the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday, November 28; Drew and Ellie Holcomb return with their annual Christmas concert on Thursday, December 21; the blockbuster hit movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest with Nashville Symphony performing the score live-to-film on Thursday, January 18 and Friday, January 19, 2024; and the one-and-only Smokey Robinson performs with the Nashville Symphony on Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21, 2024. Tickets for all eight concerts are on sale to the general public now, and more information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/tickets.

One of the most influential and multi-faceted artists of our time, the award-winning hip-hop artist, film producer, poet, and actor Common will join the Nashville Symphony on Friday, October 6 for a special showcase of his biggest hits. Hear Common perform a selection of songs including the GRAMMY® Award-winning “Love of My life,” Golden Globe and Academy Award-winning “Glory” from Selma, and more. More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/common.

Pop icon Nick Carter makes his Schermerhorn Symphony Center debut on Saturday, October 7. Carter became an international pop superstar as the youngest member of the iconic boy band, Backstreet Boys. He continues to tour with the Backstreet Boys, most recently on “The DNA World Tour,” has released several solo albums, and was a finalist on The Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars. His latest solo tour, “Who I Am,” follows the release of new music and features solo songs, iconic songs from artists who have influenced him, and of course, Backstreet Boys hits. More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/nickcarter.

Experience the music of the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” live during Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner on Tuesday, October 17. Tina Turner was a music icon and a legendary survivor. Her songs provided the soundtrack of a generation, and her story inspired hearts and minds around the world. Come celebrate her legacy with an evening of her biggest hits including “What’s Love Got to Do With It?,” “Proud Mary,” and more. Vocalists Tamika Lawrence, Shaleah Adkisson, and Scott Coulter and pianist John Boswell join the Nashville Symphony for this special concert that promises to be simply the best. More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/tinaturner.

Two of R&B’s most beloved artists, Peabo Bryson and Jeffrey Osborne, perform a night of silky smooth soul at the Schermerhorn on Tuesday, November 21. Former L.T.D. front man Jeffrey Osborne performs selections from his sparkling solo career, which includes “On the Wings of Love” and “You Should Be Mine.” Known for classic Disney tunes including “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World,” Peabo Bryson headlines the evening with favorites like “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” “Can You Stop the Rain” and “Let the Feeling Flow.” More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/brysonosborne.

Revisit the music of legendary GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter John Denver during John Denver: A Rocky Mountain High Celebration with the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday, November 28. Members of Denver’s band join the Nashville Symphony for a special concert featuring archival video footage of Denver performing holiday classics and favorite hits. Hear Denver’s voice, see vintage performance videos, and hear stories told by old friends. From “Jingle Bells” and “O Holy Night” to Denver’s most beloved hits including “Annie’s Song,” “Thank God I’m A Country Boy,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” and “Rocky Mountain High,” it’ll feel like John Denver is in the room. Featuring Chris Nole (piano), Alan Deremo (bass), Nate Barnes (drums), Mack Bailey (guitar, vocals), Jon Conley (guitar, mandolin). More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/johndenver.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb’s Neighborly Christmas returns to the Schermerhorn on Thursday, December 21. Drew and Ellie are a husband and wife Americana duo from Nashville, TN. Shortly after their marriage in 2006, the couple began touring together with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. The band has supported many national touring acts including The Avett Brothers, Don Henley, Darius Rucker and Willie Nelson. More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/Holcomb.

Join Nashville Symphony as they perform a live-to-film score of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest on Thursday, January 18 and Friday, January 19, 2024 conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez. Jack Sparrow continues his adventure in this film concert featuring Hans Zimmer’s dramatic score played live by the full orchestra. Jack races to recover the heart of Davy Jones to avoid enslaving his soul to Jones’ service, as other friends and foes seek the heart for their own agenda as well. More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/piratesofthecaribbean.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and GRAMMY® Living Legend Award recipient Smokey Robinson returns to the Schermerhorn stage for the first time in nine years for two evenings of R&B and soul classics with the Nashville Symphony on Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21, 2024. Hear unforgettable hits including “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “Ooo Baby Baby,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Going to a Go-Go,” “More Love,” “Tears of a Clown” (co-written with Stevie Wonder), and “I Second That Emotion,” and much more. More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/smokeyrobinson.