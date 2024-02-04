Nashville Symphony Adds Three New Summer 2024 Concerts

The Nashville Symphony has announced three additional concerts for the summer of 2024: Little River Band returns to the Schermerhorn stage on Sunday, June 30, 2024; iconic singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant performs live with the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday, July 2, 2024; and The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Neil Diamond Concert Celebration comes to the Schermerhorn on Friday, July 12, 2024. Tickets for all three concerts are currently available for 2023/24 season ticket holders and donors of $500+. Tickets for sale to the general public become available Friday, February 2 at 10:00 AM, and more information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/tickets.

“The best singing band in the world” returns to the Schermerhorn for a one-night-only performance on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at 7:30pm. Little River Band performs their iconic ’70s and ’80s hits including “Reminiscing,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Take It Easy on Me,” and “Lady.” Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/littleriverband.

The award-winning and multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 7:30pm for the first time since 2011. Merchant joins the Nashville Symphony to perform orchestrated versions of songs from her April 2023 release Keep Your Courage as well as timeless hits including “Wonder,” “Carnival,” “Kind and Generous,” “Ophelia,” “Jealousy,” “Beloved Wife,” “San Andreas Fault,” “My Skin,” “River,” and other favorites. More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/nataliemerchant.

The Sweet Caroline Tour: A Neil Diamond Concert Celebration comes to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Friday, July 12, 2024 at 7:30pm. Featuring Jay White backed by a full ensemble – including key members of Neil Diamond’s touring band – the concert features spot-on renditions of blockbusters including “America,” “Play Me,” “Girl, You’ll Be A Woman Soon,” “Love on the Rocks,” Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “I’m A Believer,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers, “I Am… I Said,” and “Sweet Caroline.” Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information and tickets at nashvillesymphony.org/neildiamond.