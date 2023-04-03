Nashville Students ‘Walk-Out’ to State Capitol to Demand Gun Reform

A week after the tragic shooting at The Covenant School , Nashville students held a ‘walk-out’ to the State Capitol to address gun reform in Tennessee.

March for Our Lives called on Nashville students to walk out of their classes at 10:13 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The walkout started at 10:13 a.m., which is when Metro Police say they received calls of the shooting on March 27.

“It’s not drag queens. It’s not books. Our kids are dying because of guns,” March for Our Lives said on Twitter, announcing the walk-out.

It’s not drag queens, it’s not books, it’s not Black history, it’s not trans rights— GUNS are KILLING KIDS. Nashville: JOIN US and #WalkOut of class and to the state capitol to demand gun safety on MONDAY, APRIL 3 at 10:13 AM. Join us: https://t.co/Te2NAp93lj pic.twitter.com/uORoPFj7d4 — March For Our Lives ☮️ (@AMarch4OurLives) March 29, 2023

Following the walkout, gun violence survivors and youth activists spoke to the public on the importance of gun safety laws, according to Fox17.