Nashville Strands 15 in 6-4 Loss to Jacksonville Tuesday Night

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (48-41, 8-8) came up empty too many times, stranding multiple runners in seven different innings in a tough 6-4 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (41-49, 9-7) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. It is Nashville’s fourth straight loss.

Nashville will try to snap their skid Wednesday night in game two. Caleb Boushley (5-4, 4.61) makes his 19th start of the season for Nashville, while Jacksonville will send out right-hander Ronald Bolaños (3-8, 7.44). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds allowed 10+ hits for the eighth time in their last nine games. They’ve allowed a Minor League Baseball-high 124 hits over the span. Nashville is 8-21 when they allow 10 or more hits this season.

Tyler Naquin has picked up a hit in each of his last six games, batting .409 (9-for-22) with a homer and five RBI dating back to June 18.

The Sounds left 15 men on base, tied for the second most in a game this season. Nashville stranded 16 in game two of a wild Opening Day doubleheader but managed a walk-off win.

The start of the contest was delayed 57 minutes as storms rolled through the Nashville area.

