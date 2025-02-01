Nashville State, MTSU Expand Transfer Paths for Associate Degree Grads in Aerospace, Cybersecurity Management

Leaders from Middle Tennessee State University and Nashville State Community College signed two agreements Tuesday, Jan. 28, that create seamless pathways in cybersecurity management and aerospace for associate degree graduates from the college to pursue a Bachelor of Science at the university.

The two articulation agreements signed by Nashville State President Shanna L. Jackson and MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee at the MTSU campus stipulate:

• Nashville State graduates with an associate in aerospace technology can transfer to pursue a bachelor’s in aerospace, technology concentration.

• Nashville State graduates with an associate in computer information technology, cyber defense concentration can transfer to MTSU to pursue a bachelor’s in cybersecurity management.

“Nashville State is a natural and affordable bridge for students who are seeking a four-year degree,” said Jackson. “MTSU has been a great partner in expanding and improving transfer pathways for our graduates to continue their educational and career goals. I want to thank Dr. McPhee and his team for their continued collaboration and forward-thinking.”

McPhee noted that these newest agreements provide Nashville State graduates an opportunity to enter two of MTSU’s most prominent programs: its highly respected aerospace program with eight decades of training new generations of aviation experts; and the new cybersecurity management degree launched in early 2024 to train professionals in an exploding career field.

“These new degree paths represent another example of the collaborative spirit between our

institutions to provide ready-to-work graduates for our state and region in technical fields that are in high demand,” McPhee said. “I applaud Dr. Jackson and her team for constantly exploring ways to add value to their graduates’ degrees, and MTSU is thrilled to partner in that effort.”

The agreement focused on cyber defense and cybersecurity management was made possible through a five-year New Skills Ready grant funded by JP Morgan Chase and administered through the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, which helped facilitate the collaboration between the two educational institutions.

MTSU and Nashville State have three existing agreements:

• Guaranteed Transfer Scholarship Program, as part of the True Blue Pathway, which provides $3,000 per year for two years (up to four semesters) to college graduates.

• Nashville State Associate of Applied Science, or A.A.S., graduates in certain concentrations can transfer credits toward a bachelor’s in professional studies at MTSU with a focus on organizational leadership in information technology.

• Nashville State A.A.S. graduates in architectural, civil, and construction engineering technology with the civil and construction concentration can transfer to MTSU for a bachelor’s in construction management with the commercial construction management concentration.

Shawn Wild, dean of Nashville State’s School of Science, Technology, Engineering, and

Mathematics, also known as STEM, expressed gratitude to MTSU and excitement about the new transfer pathways.

“MTSU has consistently worked with us to create seamless educational opportunities for our

graduates,” Wild said. “I’m proud of Nashville State’s commitment to connecting students, employers, and communities through personalized, high-quality, innovative education.”

Greg Van Patten, dean of the MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences where the aerospace program is housed, said his college is excited to offer this new pathway to Nashville State students who are interested in aviation.

“While Nashville State is one of our college’s top transfer institutions, and the Aerospace bachelor’s program is the largest at MTSU, we have not previously seen many students from NSCC go into Aerospace,” Van Patten said. “I hope this articulation agreement will make it easier for those students interested in aviation careers to transition seamlessly to MTSU.”

Joyce Heames, dean of MTSU’s Jones College of Business, said the agreement opening up the cybersecurity management program within the Department of Information System and Analytics underscores her college’s and the university’s mission to provide an affordable, accessible and high- quality education in the Midstate.

“At MTSU’s Jones College, we are committed to staying at the forefront of education and industry needs, ensuring our programs align with evolving market demands,” Heames said. “Through this partnership with Nashville State, we’re empowering students to continue developing the critical competencies needed to enter the workforce as cybersecurity management professionals.”

