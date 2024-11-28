Nashville Stampede to Return to Bridgestone Arena for 2025 PBR Camping World Team Series Homestand

The Nashville Stampede announced that their annual Camping World Team Series homestand, PBR Stampede Days, will return to Bridgestone Arena next season on August 15-17, 2025.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and start at $20, taxes and fees not included. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com , or by calling PBR customer service at (800) 732-1727.

The Stampede are Music City’s first-ever professional bull riding team, competing in the PBR Camping World Team Series, which transforms bull riding from an individual to team-formatted competition. They capped a dramatic Cinderella run through the league’s inaugural playoffs to be crowned the 2022 PBR Teams Champions.

Under the fiery leadership of Head Coach and two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride the Stampede’s roster features nine-time PBR World Finals qualifier Chase Outlaw, four-time World Finals qualifiers Cody Jesusand Austin Richardson, and surging young gun Kaiden Loud, among others.

In 2024, the Stampede made their triumphant return to Bridgestone Arena in mid-August. After Loud propelled the team to a walk-off win against the Arizona Ridge Riders on the second night of action in Music City, the Stampede concluded their homestand with another come-from-behind victory delivered by Loud, this time beating the New York Mavericks.

Across the 2024 regular season, the Stampede delivered the team’s best finish, including beating the league’s top two teams. After topping the Kansas City Outlaws by one ride score at the second event of the season, Nashville upset the seemingly unstoppable and then No. 1 Carolina Cowboys in early September.

Winning a team-best 12 games, Nashville began the 2024 PBR Teams Championship in Las Vegas No. 7 in the league with a 12-16 record. After winning the first-ever Ride-In Round for the playoffs, the Stampede came up short on the opening day of the progressive elimination tournament, ultimately eliminated by eventual 2024 PBR Teams Champion Austin Gamblers.

Overall event attendance for the 2024 PBR Teams season increased 15% compared to 2023, and several CBS Game of the Week broadcasts drew more than 2 million average viewers. The on-the-dirt product has never been better, demonstrated in the increase in riding percentages to 40.38% across the 2024 season.

The bull riding action for the 2025 PBR Camping World Team Series’ Stampede Days at Bridgestone Arena begins at 7:45 p.m. CT on Friday, August 15, and Saturday, August 16, and 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, August 17.

Three-day ticket packages are available, offering fans a 20% discount on select price levels.

For more information about Nashville Stampede, visit pbr.com/teams/stampede/, Nashville Stampede on Facebook, @NashvilleStampede on Instagram, or @Nash_Stampede on Twitter.

About the Nashville Stampede:

Nashville Stampede are based at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where the team will hold its fourth Stampede Days homestand on August 15-17, 2025, the fifth event of the 12-event 2025 PBR Teams regular season. The 2022 PBR Teams Champion Stampede are coached by two-time PBR World Champion Justin McBride. Under the leadership of General Manager Tina Battock, the Stampede are owned by Morris Communications Company, LLC (MCC), which is part of a privately held company with diversified holdings in media, real estate, property development and agribusiness. MCC is based in Augusta, Georgia. MCC’s current media holdings include Morris Media Network (MMN) which reaches millions of consumers with diversified content brands in print, digital, products and live events including Western Horseman, Barrel Horse News, Quarter Horse News, Road to the Horse, EquiStat and the National Barrel Horse Association. A portfolio of lifestyle publications and digital assets serve outdoor/sporting/travel enthusiasts with Alaska Magazine, Milepost, Gray’s Sporting Journal, Charlotte Magazine, Orlando Magazine, Savannah Magazine, Where Visitor publications and more, including the Nashville Stampede, one of eight founding teams in the PBR Teams league.

About the PBR Camping World Team Series:

The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five games leading to a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During the 2025 season, the league’s fourth, each of the 10 teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Florida Freedom of Sunrise, FL; Kansas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; New York Mavericks of Brooklyn, NY; OK; Oklahoma Wildcatters of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Springfield, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX– will host a homestand. Neutral-site games in Anaheim, CA and Duluth, GA are planned as well.

PBR Teams, launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game.

PBR is part of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

