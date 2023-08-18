Nashville Stampede to Host Free Street Festival in Downtown Nashville

Ahead of the return of Stampede Days, the three-day homestand for the city’s first-ever professional bull riding team, the Nashville Stampede, on Aug. 18-20, the organization today announced a free-to-attend, family-friendly street festival to be held in tandem with the event.

The Stampede Street Party, will take over Rep. John Lewis Way S between Broadway and Demonbreun, opening at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 18 and at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

Following Stampede Days bull riding games August 18-19, the party will move to Broadway where Ole Red will host the Official Stampede After Party beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday and 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Daily at the Stampede Street Party fans will be able to get up close with founding members of the PBR Teams League, including the reigning Champion Nashville Stampede, and some of the sport’s top animal athletes, all the while testing their skills atop a mechanical bull.

Eventgoers will also have the chance to interact with a host of exhibitors including Dan Post Boots, Bass Pro Shops, Kubota, and Nashville Superspeedway.

The Stampede Days Street Party will feature a daily theme, rallying those in attendance ahead of the day’s bull riding games inside Bridgestone Arena during the fourth event of the 10-event PBR Camping World Team Series regular season.

On Friday, August 18, the Stampede Street Party will celebrate Champions Day, commemorating the team’s return to Bridgestone Arena since making their Cinderella run to be crowned the inaugural PBR Teams Champions.

The second day of festivities on Saturday, August 19 will feature Stampede Street Party celebrating Ryan Dirteater Day. In 2022, Dirteater came out of retirement to compete in PBR Teams, drafted by the Nashville Stampede. He went on to become a key member of the team and retired on the dirt after he assisted in the team’s come-from-behind push to be crowned the 2022 PBR Teams Champions.

When the Stampede Street Party concludes on Sunday, August 20, the Stampede Street Party will celebrate Back The Blue, celebrating Nashville’s champion bull riding team and first responders who work to keep us safe at home and abroad. The hallmark of the Stampede Street Party will be non-stop music on August 18-19.

Those artists performing on Friday, August 18 include: Grammy, ACM and CMA-nominated CJ Field, platinum-selling songwriter Chancie Neal, American Idol Season 16 runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson, and female progressive country duo and America’s Got Talent Season 18 contestant Trailer Flowers.

During the day, festival goers will also have the chance to partake in line dancing lessons from Darcy Lyn, who has dazzled for years across Nashville, including holding a residency at The Wildhorse Saloon.

Accompanying the musical acts on Friday, August 18, the Stampede Street Party will feature special team-centric programming. Before the Festival officially opens, the Tractor Supply Co. Stage will host Stampede Days Podcast Row as three of the region’s top podcasters tape live episodes of their shows.

Following Podcast Row, at 12pm on August 18, the Street Festival will officially open with the Nashville Stampede Champions Welcome Pep Rally. The whole team will be present, along with the championship buckle, participating in a meet-and-greet following.

Saturday’s lineup of artists includes:

Cody Hibbard: A native of Adair, Oklahoma, Hibbard grew up running and working on the family farm. While music was always a love for Hibbard, he didn’t begin to pursue it fulltime until later in life. After high school, Hibbard attended the United States Naval Academy where injuries brought him to a different part of his life, pipelining. The new profession led Hibbard to picking up a guitar around the campgrounds, which fostered his love for singing. In Spring 2019, an off encounter at a restaurant between jobs led Hibbard to securing his first bar gigs. He found a deep love for writing music soon after and recorded his first single, Half Whiskey, Half Lonely, which dropped September 2019. Hibbard released his first EP, Memory and a Dirt Road in January of 2020 which has garnished millions of streams followed by his hit singles Ice Cold Therapy, Armed and Dangerous, and The Truth in the summer of 2020. In October 2021, Hibbard release his self-titled EP which has helped him put together a strenuous touring schedule.

Ariat Presents The 615 House, featuring Diamond Dixie: Diamond Dixie is a country duo consisting of sisters Gabriela and Bianca LeDuc. The girls learned guitar from their Dad at a very young age and started their musical journey playing shows at school and church festivals as well as local community events. This eventually led Diamond Dixie to playing more reputable venues such as House of Blues in Orlando, Hard Rock in Tampa, Runaway Country Music Festival, CMA Fest in Nashville and more. Diamond Dixie has been recording music, making radio and television appearances, and performing throughout the United States. In July of 2022, the girls released their first single since making the move to Nashville called “PDA” which gained tons of momentum on TikTok. At the start of this year, Diamond Dixie released “The Best A Broken Heart Can Do” with the music video premiering on CMT and are now promoting their summer single “Catching A Buzz.”

George Birge: RECORDS Nashville songwriter-artist Birge is charging the charts with Top 30-and-climbing, “Mind On You,” off his debut album, George Birge: Mind On You. Bobby Bones called the single one of his “Top 3 Favorite Songs” and proclaimed him a “National Spotlight Artist.” With more than 30 million streams across his catalog, he’s been featured by NPR All Things Considered, PEOPLE, American Songwriter, and named one of Nashville Lifestyles’ “Artists You Need To Know.” An established artist-songwriter since relocating to Nashville, in 2014, the Austin, Texas-native’s star power exploded with viral breakout single, “Beer Beer, Truck Truck,” and he’s written with the likes of Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox, Chris Lane, and Matt Stell. Further building a strong touring profile, he’s also supported tours for Brantley Gilbert, Jake Owen, Gary Allan, Scotty McCreery, and more.

Chase McDaniel: Raised in the small town of Greensburg, Kentucky by his grandparents, McDaniel is one of Nashville’s most tenacious singer-songwriters and a shining example of how kindness, persistence and curiosity pays off. After graduating from University of Louisville, he chased his dream of country music all the way to Nashville, but the streetwise go-getter, who is no stranger to hard times, found misfortune once again—this time courtesy of the pandemic. Jobless and down to his last $12, he almost packed it up and headed home, if not for a friend who loaned him enough to cover rent for just a few more weeks. He gave this shot everything he had — in those weeks, he submitted more than 50 job applications until he got one, began working double shifts, sleeping as little as four hours a night and writing and recording with his producer and best friend Jerry Jacobs virtually every other minute of the day. Grateful for the second chance, Chase put his heart and soul into making his music, sharing the good, the bad and the ugly – and fans have connected with his strength through vulnerability and honesty—as well as his enigmatic swagger. The self-aware “Project” landed the No.1 spot on the Billboard Digital Sales and iTunes Country single charts and “Your Daughter,” the heartbreaking track written about his sister, reached No. 3 (all genre), an unprecedented feat for the 28-year-old talent, who was recently signed to Big Machine Records/Big Machine Label Group. Now taking his Country/Rock flair and rich baritone vocals on the road in front of sold-out audiences across the country, he is aiming to help others find the light while working on new music.

Logan Crosby: Singer, songwriter Crosby is a proud Georgia native and credits his early musical start to singing at his grandmother’s Baptist church. Having grown up in a musical family in rural America, Crosby always gravitated towards country music. He first gained notoriety when a string of successful videos on TikTok, as well as other social media outlets, garnered the attention of thousands of followers. In July 2022, Crosby appeared on the highly acclaimed ABC hit television series “Claim To Fame” where he came in second place while becoming a central beloved character of the series. He has put out multiple singles, continues to tour with some of country music’s hottest acts, and released his debut EP “23 Days In LA” in July 2023.

Austin McNeill: McNeill is an independent artist who was born and raised in Rowan County, North Carolina. He has been chasing his music dreams since first finding his passion in a small Southern Baptist church choir at the age of 5. For the past 10 years he has been cutting his teeth in southeastern dive bars and other venues, honing in his craft while making his name known. McNeill was chosen to be one of Tractor Supply’s Emerging Artists in 2023 and had his breakout debut single “Ridin’ Highways” featured during the 2023 CMT awards. He is actively mentored by Dustin Lynch, a longtime idol of his. McNeill shared the stage with Lainey Wilson and Dustin Lynch during Nashville’s CMA Fest week and opened up for Kip Moore at the NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena.

A complete lineup of programming for the Stampede Days Street Party is:

Friday, August 18: Champions Day

12pm: Stampede Street Party Opens

12pm: Nashville Stampede Champions Welcome Pep Rally

12:30pm: Nashville Stampede Team Meet-and-Greet

2:30pm: CJ Field & Chancie Neal

3pm: Caleb Lee Hutchinson

4pm: Trailer Flowers

4:40pm: Line Dancing with Darcy Lyn

5pm: CJ Field

5:45pm: Line Dancing with Darcy Lyn

6pm: Chancie Neal

Saturday, August 19: Ryan Dirteater Day

10am: Stampede Street Party Opens

11am: Cody Hibbard

12:30pm: Nashville Stampede Team Meet-and-Greet

2:15pm: Ariat presents The 615 House, featuring Diamond Dixie

3:15pm: George Birge

4:15pm: Chase McDaniel

5:15pm: Logan Crosby

5:45pm: Austin McNeill

Sunday, August 20: Back the Blue Day

10am: Stampede Street Party Opens

10am: Cowboy Church, presented by K-LOVE

The Nashville Stampede will host their second annual homestand, Stampede Days, on Aug. 18-20 in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena. The action begins at 7:45 p.m. CT on Friday, August 18, 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 19, and 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, August 20.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, and start at $20, taxes and fees not included. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Bridgestone Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727