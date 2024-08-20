Nashville Stampede Concluded their Record Setting Series at Bridgestone Arena

August 18, 2024 – The Nashville Stampede concluded their record-setting PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand with a thrilling walk-off win against the New York Mavericks, earned courtesy of a crucial bottom of the fifth score from their closer Kaiden Loud.

The walk-off win was the second in as many days for the host Stampede. In front of a sold-out Saturday night crowd, Loud converted in the team’s final out to lead them to victory against the Arizona Ridge Riders.

The first four frames of the showdown between Nashville and New York showcased PBR’s animal athletes, with neither team making the requisite 8. As a result, both teams faced must-ride positions in the fifth.

New York was up first as their closer Mauricio Moreira took on Fire Zone. Moreira, however, did not have enough to get past the powerful bull, tossed in 4.59 seconds.

The game then came down to Loud atop Do Dat Eddie. Bursting into the arena inside the home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators, Loud matched the bull jump-for-jump en route to the whistle as the crowd erupted into a deafening roar. Marked 86.25 points, Loud’s score clinched the walk-off win for the 2022 PBR Teams Champion Stampede.

Nashville is now a perfect 2-0 against New York in 2024. The Sunday afternoon win led them to conclude their third annual homestand with a 2-1 record, now 7-5 this season, to climb from No. 4 to No. 3 in the league.

As a result of the loss, New York concluded the Music City event 0-2, now 4-7 this season to slip from No. 8 to No. 10 in the league.

The league No. 1 Carolina Cowboys remained undefeated Sunday afternoon in Nashville, beating the Florida Freedom by two ride scores and 168.75 points, 256.5-87.75. The win, Carolina’s second of the season against Florida, led them to conclude PBR Stampede Days a perfect 3-0, now with an unrivaled 10-0-1 record this season, furthering their grasp on the No. 1 rank in the league.

Carolina earned their tenth win of the season courtesy of scores from Derek Kolbaba, Adriano Salgado and Sage Kimzey, which kept them in control of the lead through the entire game. While Joao Lucas Campos converted for Florida, it was not enough for the Freedom to upset the Cowboys.

Following the loss, the Freedom left Nashville having gone 0-2, slipping to 4-7 this season and from No. 7 to No. 9 in the league.

For the second consecutive night, the league’s reigning Champion Texas Rattlers earned a walk-off win, this time defeating the Missouri Thunder on Sunday afternoon by 87.25 points, 174.75-87.5.

After a scoreless first two frames, both teams converted in the third. Missouri jumped to an 87.5-point lead courtesy of Andrew Alvidrez’ qualified ride on Sin City. Texas, however, cut the lead to 0.25 points in the very next out as Brady Fielder rode Twisted Feather for 87.25 points.

Missouri and Texas then exchanged buckoffs in the fourth, setting up a crucial fifth frame. Thunder closer Paulo Eduardo Rossetto came up short for his team, tossed by Bayou Bad Boy in 5.22 seconds, opening the door for the Rattlers to win in come-from-behind form. In the high-pressure final out for Texas was veteran competitor Joao Ricardo Vieira. Delivering for his team, Vieira rode Mahan for 87.5 points, delivering the Rattlers the come-from-behind, walk-off win, 174.75-87.5. Along with earning his team the win, the score was the 431st of Vieira’s career in premier PBR competition. He is now ranked No. 5 all-time in qualified rides within the PBR.

Courtesy of the win, Texas concluded PBR Stampede Days with a perfect 2-0 record, improving to 4-7 this season. The victory on Sunday afternoon allowed them to rise two spots in the league standings from No. 10 to No. 8. The Thunder return to Missouri having gone 2-1 at the event, now with a 5-7 season record in 2024, remaining No. 5 in PBR Teams.

The Kansas City Outlaws went 4-for-5 in their commanding 337.75-0 win against the scoreless Austin Gamblers. Kansas City has now beaten Austin in both of their showdowns to date in 2024.

The Outlaws were perfect through the first four frames as Sandro Batista, Koltin Hevalow, Bob Mitchell and Maikon Calixto Rocha all made the requisite 8. Kansas City’s hopes of the fourth perfect game in league history, however, came to an end in the fifth as their closer and 2024 PBR World Champion Cassio Dias was bucked off in 5.12 seconds by Stone Cold Gangster.

Kansas City concluded PBR Stampede Days with a perfect 2-0 record, now 7-4 this season. The Gamblers return to Austin having gone 1-2 in Music City, now with a 6-5 record in 2024 competition. In the hunt for the 2024 PBR Teams Championship, Kansas City rose from No. 3 to No. 2 in the league, while Austin dropped from No. 2 to No. 4.

The PBR Camping World Team Series next travels to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for Gambler Days, the sixth event of the 2024 season. The event will begin on at 7:45 p.m. CT on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24, and 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, August 25.

The game matchups for the opening night of competition in Austin on August 23 are:

Nashville Stampede vs. Florida Freedom

Arizona Ridge Riders vs. Oklahoma Wildcatters

Kansas City Outlaws vs. Texas Rattlers

New York Mavericks vs. Austin Gamblers

