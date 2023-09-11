Nashville Sounds Weekend Wrap Up for September 8-10

September 8, 2023 – Josh Donaldson Homers, Sounds Win Streak Snapped by Redbirds

Despite Josh Donaldson hitting his first home run in a Sounds uniform, the Nashville Sounds (72-62, 32-28) dropped their first game in the six-game series by an 8-4 final to the Memphis Redbirds (65-71, 26-35) on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 27 games with a double and walk. He is hitting .374 (40-for-107) with 22 runs, 15 doubles, a triple, three homers and 21 RBI during the streak dating back to July 9.

Josh Donaldson (1-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, K) hit his first home run as a Sound. It was also his first homer since going deep for the Yankees on July 8, 2023, vs. Chicago-NL.

The Sounds have committed 15 errors with Janson Junk on the mound. That’s the most for any pitcher at the Triple-A level this season.

Tyler Black’s three-hit game was his first such game at the Triple-A level. In six September games, Black is batting .333 (6-for-18) with six RBI, a .480 on-base percentage and .980 OPS.

September 9, 2023 – Navarreto Walks Off Memphis in Saturday Night Thriller

Black (2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 BB) and Roller (3-for-4, 3B) drove in three runs each. Donaldson scored three times, matching a season high. Abraham Toro (2-for-4) scored twice in Nashville’s 12th walk-off victory of the season.

September 10, 2023 – Nashville hangs on late to secure 10-7 Sunday win

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (74-62, 34-28) exploded offensively in the middle innings and held off a late rally to win 10-7 over the Memphis Redbirds (65-73, 26-37) on a pleasant Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park.

