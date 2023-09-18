Nashville Sounds Weekend Wrap Up for September 15-17

September 15, 2023 – Chris Roller’s Six RBI Carries Sounds Past Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C. – It was another night of domination on Friday for the Nashville Sounds (78-62, 38-28) as the visitors clinched a series win with an 8-2 triumph over the Charlotte Knights (49-93, 14-53) at Truist Field. Nashville’s offense was powered by outfielder Chris Roller, whose multi-homer night helped get

September 16, 2023 -Sounds Winning Streak Comes to Screeching Halt

Charlotte, N.C. – Missed opportunities and a massive fourth inning from Charlotte held the Nashville Sounds (78-63, 38-29) back in their 9-3 loss to the Knights (50-93, 15-53) on Saturday evening at Truist Field. The defeat snapped Nashville’s six-game winning streak, while Charlotte vanquished a seven-game losing streak of their

September 17, 2023 – Sounds Drop Finale in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Nashville Sounds fell, 8-2, against the Charlotte Knights on Sunday night at Truist Field, never enjoying a lead in their final road game of the regular season. Though the Sounds won the series, their Sunday defeat also was a missed opportunity in the their playoff hopes.

