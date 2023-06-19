Nashville Sounds Walk-Off Homer Completes Six Game Sweep of Stripers

NASHVILLE – Eddy Alvarez blasted a walk-off three-run homer in the ninth inning to push the Nashville Sounds (37-31) over the Gwinnett Stripers (29-40) 3-0 in front of a sellout crowd of 11,081 at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon. The win gives the Sounds their first six-game series sweep since the 2021 season.

The sellout crowd was treated to a game dominated by strong pitching. Robert Gasser twirled yet another quality start, striking out six in six scoreless innings. Gasser limited Gwinnett to four hits and a walk.

The Sounds continue their 12-game homestand on Tuesday as they welcome the Norfolk Tides to First Horizon Park. Both team’s starters are to be announced. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. central time.

Post-Game Notes

Eddy Alvarez’s walk-off home run was Nashville’s seventh walk-off in 2023, fourth walk-off home run this season and second walk-off of the series.

This is the Sounds’ first six-game sweep since they got the brooms out at Columbus from May 25-30, 2021. It is the first time they have swept a team at First Horizon Park since May 18-23, 2021 (also vs. Gwinnett).

Robert Gasser added his fourth quality start in his last six outings. Over those past six starts, Gasser is 4-1 with a 3.44 ERA (36.2 IP/14 ER), 39 strikeouts, 1.15 WHIP and .228 BAA.

Today’s shutout was Nashville’s sixth of the season. They are tied with Syracuse for the most at the Triple-A level.

Matt Bush worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. Through five rehab appearances, Bush has worked 4.1 innings without giving up an earned run (H, R, 3 BB, 5 K).

11,081 fans were in attendance today, the eighth sellout of the season at First Horizon Park and the 129th in ballpark history. The Sounds have sold out each game from Friday-Sunday over the past two homestands.

Source: Nashville Sounds

