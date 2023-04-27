Nashville Sounds Top Storm Chasers in Shutout Victory

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (12-10) followed up their dominant win yesterday with a shutout on Wednesday, taking down the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-0 at First Horizon Park.

It was another dominant performance by the Sounds pitching staff for the team’s fourth shutout of the season. Caleb Boushley (1-1) worked five quiet innings, holding the Storm Chasers to a couple of hits. Omaha bats stayed cool when the Nashville bullpen got into the game, as Pedro Fernandez, Cam Robinson and Clayton Andrews combined to keep the Storm Chasers off the board over the final four frames.

Hiura and Andruw Monasterio totaled three hits on the night. Taylor and Bolt contributed doubles as the Sounds mashed 11 total hits.

Right-hander Janson Junk (2-0, 0.57) will go for his third win as a Sound in tomorrow night’s game. Left-hander Austin Cox (0-0, 3.14) gets the start for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura is now tied for the International League lead with nine homers this season. It’s the third time he has hit a home run in consecutive games.

Over his last two starts, Caleb Boushley is 1-0 with a 0.87 ERA (10.1 IP/1 ER) and a 0.58 WHIP.

Tyrone Taylor went 1-for-4 with a double in his second rehab start of the stint.

Jon Singleton (1-for-4, RBI, K) extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a single. He did not reach via walk for the first time in nine games.

Nashville’s four shutouts are the most in Triple-A.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS