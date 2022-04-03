Nashville Sounds to Celebrate the Latinx Community with Specialty Jerseys and Auction

From MiLB.com

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced its participation in Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup™) event series. For three games against the Gwinnett Stripers from June 24-26, the Sounds will change their name to Vihuelas de Nashville, complete with specialty jerseys and hats.

Copa de la Diversión began in 2018 with over half of the teams in Minor League Baseball participating. The campaign is designed for teams to authentically connect with their Latinx communities to embrace and celebrate the culture and values that resonate most with Latinx fans nationwide.

Vihuelas de Nashville was chosen as the Nashville Sounds’ name for the Copa de la Diversión event series. A vihuela is a classic Mexican guitar and is typically of higher pitch than the classic guitar you might hear on Broadway. The lettering and details in the Vihuelas de Nashville logo are popular in Latin countries and mimic a style of woodcarving made famous in Mexico. Many vihuelas are decorated to provide a personal touch not only to the user’s instrument but to their music style.

As part of the Vihuelas’ Copa de la Diversión weekend, the team will be auctioning their game-worn jerseys on Friday, June 24. The auction will benefit Conexión Americas and will go from June 20-27. Fans can bid on the game-worn jerseys through the MiLB auction platform online.