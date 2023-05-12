Nashville Sounds Strike Out Season-high 19 in 4-2 Win Over Gwinnett

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (19-16) dismantled the Gwinnett offense, shutting down the Stripers (13-22) over the final eight innings in a 4-2 victory at First Horizon Park on Thursday night. In what was scheduled as a bullpen game, five pitchers combined to fan a season-high 19 hitters.

Game four of the series commences tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park. Caleb Boushley (2-1, 4.94) gets the nod for Nashville, while Beau Burrows (2-0, 5.40) is scheduled to start for Gwinnett.

Nashville pitching combined to fan 19 hitters, setting a team season high, and the most they’ve punched out in a nine-inning game since before the 2005 season. It’s also the most in a nine-inning Triple-A game this season. The Sounds struck out 19 in a 10-inning contest on August 13, 2022, also vs. Gwinnett.

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to an International League-leading 29 games tonight. He’s batting .303 (33-for-109) with nine runs, nine doubles, 14 RBI and 16 walks during the streak.

Andruw Monasterio extended each of his streaks tonight. He now has reached in 15 straight, picked up a hit in nine straight, an RBI in seven straight and a stolen base in seven straight. The latter two streaks are the longest active of their kind in the minors. Monasterio is hitting .333 (17-for-51) with .942 OPS over the span of his on-base streak.

Keston Hiura knocked his 12th home run of the season, jumping into a three-way tie for the most in the International League this season (also Luken Baker, Memphis and Matt McLain, Louisville).

home run of the season, jumping into a three-way tie for the most in the International League this season (also Luken Baker, Memphis and Matt McLain, Louisville). Jon Singleton’s on-base streak came to an end with a 0-for-4 night. He had previously reached in 27 consecutive games.

