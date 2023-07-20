Nashville Sounds Snap Losing Skid with 5-3 Victory Over Jacksonville

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (49-41, 9-7) picked up their first win after the All-Star break, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (41-50, 9-8) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

The series continues with game three of the six-game set Thursday night. Right-hander Jason Alexander (1-1, 4.76) starts for Nashville, while Jacksonville will start right-hander Jeff Lindgren (6-4, 5.07). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura logged four singles in the win, the most hits he’s had in a single game this season. It was his first 4+ hit game since September 27, 2019, with Milwaukee at Colorado (4-4, R, 2 2B).

Alex Jackson mashed three hits for the sixth time in 2023. In his last five games, Jackson is batting .368 (7-for-19) with four RBI.

Justin Wilson recorded his first hold on the rehab stint with a scoreless seventh inning. In five outings on MLB rehab assignment with the Sounds, Wilson is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA (4.2 IP / 1 ER) with five strikeouts.

The Sounds allowed 10+ hits for the ninth time in their last 10 games. Nashville is 9-21 when they allow 10 or more hits this season.

Source: Nashville Sounds

