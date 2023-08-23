Nashville Sounds Slug Their Way Past Stripers

Lawrenceville, Ga. – The Nashville Sounds (65-54, 25-20) put on a display of power up and down the lineup, hitting five homers in a 12-5 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (55-64, 22-22) to begin the series at Coolray Field on Tuesday night.

Evan McKendry (9-4, 4.08) will get the ball for the Sounds Wednesday night. He’ll face Gwinnett right-hander Darius Vines (2-1, 2.95). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT at Coolray Field.

Post-Game Notes

Jesse Winker finished 1-for-4 with a single and a strikeout as the designated hitter in his first game on the current Major League rehab assignment stint. The recently turned 30-year-old has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 26 with back spasms.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 18 games (since July 28) and hitting streak to eight games with the multi-hit night. He’s batting .361 (26-for-72) with four doubles, seven homers, 23 RBI, 11 runs, a .403 on-base percentage and 1.121 OPS during the stretch.

Tyler Black has reached base in all 14 Triple-A games played after the multi-walk, home run night. Though hitting .216 (11-for-51) during the streak, Black has drawn 13 walks and scored 15 runs since getting promoted from Double-A Biloxi on August 6.

Owen Miller tied a career high with four hits. It is his sixth four-hit game and first since July 7, 2019, vs. Frisco while playing for Double-A Amarillo.

Nashville has won eight straight games against Gwinnett dating back to May 14. This is their longest winning streak against a single opponent since winning 10 in a row against Columbus from Sept. 22, 2021 to July 9, 2022.

