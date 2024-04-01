Nashville Sounds Shutout Mud Hens For First Win of 2024 Season

Toledo, Ohio – After a couple of frustrating games to begin the 2024 season, the Nashville Sounds (1-2) broke through to dominate the Toledo Mud Hens (2-1) with a 12-0 win on Sunday at Fifth Third Field.

Nashville hitters combined to total 10 hits and 10 walks in the contest. Vinny Capra scored a team-high three runs, reaching five times with a pair of hits and three walks out of the leadoff spot. Roller, Patrick Dorrian and Collins had two hits each, respectively. Only Joey Wiemer did not record an RBI on the team. Capra and Hicklen also swiped second base for the first stolen bases of the young season.

The home schedule begins on Tuesday for the Sounds as they welcome the St. Paul Saints on Opening Day at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Aaron Ashby gets the ball for the Sounds. He’ll go up against Saints starter Simeon Woods Richardson. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. as baseball returns to Hit City.

Source: Sounds

