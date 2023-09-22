Nashville Sounds Shut Down by Jumbo Shrimp

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (80-65, 40-31) got behind early and failed to get anything going in a 7-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (70-76, 38-34) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
The Sounds will attempt to bounce back Friday night in game four of the series. Left-hander Eric Lauer (2-4, 5.15) gets the start for Nashville. Jacksonville will match with left-hander Daniel Castano (5-1, 4.06). Fan Appreciation Weekend begins at 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
- Garrett Mitchell recorded his first hit, a triple, on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. Jesse Winker also played first base (0-for-4, K) in his continued Major League rehab assignment.
- Jackson Chourio, the recently named Baseball America Brewers Minor League Player of the Year, added his second multi-hit game at the Triple-A level with a couple of singles. The No. 2 prospect in baseball’s first hit, a single off 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, was a whopping 104.4 MPH off the bat.
- Abraham Toro kept his on-base streak alive with a walk in the ninth inning. Since the 35-game streak began on July 9, the infielder is batting .341 (46-for-135) with 23 RBI, 20 walks and a 1.000 OPS.
- Caleb Boushley’s 6.1 innings of relief are the most by a Sounds pitcher since May 27, 2019. Tim Dillard tossed the final seven innings of a 2-0 loss to Round Rock after replacing Phillips Valdez after two innings.
- Nashville was shutout for the fifth time this season and first since August 13 at Indianapolis.
