Nashville Sounds Settle For Sunday Split in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two-homer games by Eddy Alvarez and Tyler Naquin highlighted the afternoon as the Nashville Sounds (31-31) split a twin bill with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (27-35) on Sunday at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Sounds won the continuation of Saturday night’s suspended game 6-4, needing an additional frame to secure the victory. Jacksonville rumbled early in game two, cruising to an 8-4 win. Nashville continues their tango with .500 with a doubleheader, series, and road trip split.
The Sounds head home to kick off a 12-game homestand. They will start a six-game set against the Gwinnett Stripers, affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday night. Starters for both teams are TBD. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. central time.
Post-Game Notes
- The Nashville Sounds had zero multi-homer performances over their first 52 games. With Alvarez’s two-clout performance in game one and Naquin’s in game two, the club now has five in their last 10 contests.
- Tyler Naquin’s homers in game two were his 100th and 101st home runs of his professional career. He’s hit 61 in the Majors and 40 in the minor leagues.
- Rehabbing Brewers outfielder Jesse Winker went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a walk on Saturday before the game’s suspension. He went 0-for-3 in the Sunday’s second game. Winker is batting .222 (2-for-9) with two home runs, three RBI and a 1.306 OPS in four rehab games.
- A trio of rehabbing Milwaukee arms appeared in today’s games. Matt Bush took over to start the resumed game, tossing a 1-2-3 fourth inning. J.B. Bukauskas followed him, allowing a go-ahead two-run homer but striking out three. Eric Lauer allowed seven runs (five earned) over two innings, taking the loss in game two.
