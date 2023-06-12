Nashville Sounds Settle For Sunday Split in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two-homer games by Eddy Alvarez and Tyler Naquin highlighted the afternoon as the Nashville Sounds (31-31) split a twin bill with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (27-35) on Sunday at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Sounds won the continuation of Saturday night’s suspended game 6-4, needing an additional frame to secure the victory. Jacksonville rumbled early in game two, cruising to an 8-4 win. Nashville continues their tango with .500 with a doubleheader, series, and road trip split.

The Sounds head home to kick off a 12-game homestand. They will start a six-game set against the Gwinnett Stripers, affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, on Tuesday night. Starters for both teams are TBD. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. central time.

Post-Game Notes

The Nashville Sounds had zero multi-homer performances over their first 52 games. With Alvarez’s two-clout performance in game one and Naquin’s in game two, the club now has five in their last 10 contests.

Tyler Naquin’s homers in game two were his 100 th and 101 st home runs of his professional career. He’s hit 61 in the Majors and 40 in the minor leagues.

and 101 home runs of his professional career. He’s hit 61 in the Majors and 40 in the minor leagues. Rehabbing Brewers outfielder Jesse Winker went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a walk on Saturday before the game’s suspension. He went 0-for-3 in the Sunday’s second game. Winker is batting .222 (2-for-9) with two home runs, three RBI and a 1.306 OPS in four rehab games.

A trio of rehabbing Milwaukee arms appeared in today’s games. Matt Bush took over to start the resumed game, tossing a 1-2-3 fourth inning. J.B. Bukauskas followed him, allowing a go-ahead two-run homer but striking out three. Eric Lauer allowed seven runs (five earned) over two innings, taking the loss in game two.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS